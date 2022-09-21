ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Comments / 25

Cyrus Blackmirror
3d ago

you can have a full-blown giant gay rally promoted on TV by Channel 4 in Franklin Tennessee but you're not going to allow the clan to have a party? I do not stand for the clan anyway shape or form but it seems like a double standard to me. let them both have their day or deny them both. it really has nothing to do with what they stand for them having their day what is keeping them from being equal is what the city perceives about the group.

Reply(1)
10
T
3d ago

awww bs they been stepping up down and all over the constitution, as long as it's beneficial to them and their likeness. but soon as something like this is brought about everyone wanna go by the constitution... you people really need to check yourselves and stop being so delusional....

Reply
6
Tim Deloach
1d ago

I Thought All This Childish Racism Was Over Years Ago. I Am Native American And Very Proud OF It. As you so called self made American want to Be are Not a Bloodline of American Native Soil FACE THE Facts. No one Cares You Are Just Self Ignorant.

Reply
2
Related
Claiborne Progress

Law enforcement prepared for scheduled Klan rally

As the Ku Klux Klan puts the finishing touches on its plans to hold a rally in Claiborne County this weekend, all branches of law enforcement will be on alert for any disturbances arising from the event. The rally will be held on private property in a more rural location....
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Claiborne County, TN
Claiborne County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Tazewell, TN
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
TENNESSEE STATE
tennesseelookout.com

“In God We Trust” license plates draw attention

Tennessee drivers can choose whether or not to include “In God We Trust” on their license plates when renewing this year, an option that is attracting controversy. In Nov. 2021, Gov. Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to vote on a new design. The resulting new, all-blue design for license plates replaced the old plates, which depicted the mountains of Tennessee — and based on an option they choose, drivers may be giving away clues about their religious beliefs.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park

Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has a new state park. Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The park will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of the South Cumberland State Park. According to a news release, South Cumberland had become too large to manage as a single park. Most of the new park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#East Tennessee#Tennesseans#Claiborne Co#Tn#The Klanwatch Project#Jews#The United Klan Nation
Herald and Tribune

Reeves continues to question election

Though the next election in Washington County isn’t until November, the results from the most recent vote in August are still up in the air for one former candidate. In a close mayoral race, James Reeves was defeated by Joe Grandy on August 4 by 1.29% of the votes – but Reeves is still saying that the numbers are not accurate.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee calls for investigation into Vanderbilt transgender clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
WSMV

Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
MAURY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy