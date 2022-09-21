Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
"I don’t wanna be called a gold digger because I’m not." An 89-year-old billionaire weds a 26-year-old aspiring model.Kath LeeHouston, TX
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
fox26houston.com
Frustrated solar customers say they can't get permission to use expensive systems
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - If you, or your neighbor, recently invested in solar panels, there's a good chance you're still waiting for that expensive investment to provide any power. A massive backlog is responsible for slowing the process of getting those systems connected to the grid. Brian Hiatt is one...
Houston Agent Magazine
New home sales, prices peak in Houston
New home sales and prices in Houston have hit a “peak,” according to HomesUSA.com CEO Ben Caballero. “New home sales peaked in May, while their average sales price appears to be peaking now,” said Caballero. “While inventory continues to increase, its pace has slowed, and the August supply is now five months, down from six months in July.”
Click2Houston.com
While inflation continues to drive Houston interest rates up, real estate agents say there may be a silver lining for buyers
HOUSTON – Sikiru Ogunboyejo has been a real estate agent for eight years. He says he’s seen major fluctuations in interest rates during his time on the job. ”When COVID started interest rates were, I wouldn’t say at an all-time low, but lower than they usually have been,” Ogunboyejo said.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
bluebonnetnews.com
FLNB opens Mont Belvieu branch
First Liberty National Bank (FLNB) now has seven locations to serve customers in Southeast Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 22, bank leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its newest branch at 7110 FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu. “We...
Township: Hwy. 242 widening in The Woodlands no longer planned by TxDOT
Hwy. 242 was being considered for a widening project by Texas Department of Transportation. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Department of Transportation will not move forward with its plans to widen Hwy. 242 in The Woodlands between FM 1488 and I-45, township officials said after a Sept. 22 regular board meeting.
fox26houston.com
Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner
Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner. Seeking to represent more than a million residents in Harris County Precinct 4 Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic challenger Lesly Briones squared off in the public square - with the incumbent proudly defending his quorum busting decision to vote with his feet against higher taxes and spending.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
Cypress Rosehill Road widening, traffic signal to be complete this fall
A new traffic signal is being installed at Juergen and Cypress Rosehill roads. (Courtesy Pexels) Two Harris County projects are in the works on Cypress Rosehill Road. Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a project to upgrade Cypress Rosehill Road in Tomball from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard. The widening spans from Cypress Rosehill Road at Siedel Cemetary Road to just north of the connection with Waller-Tomball Road. The project is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter.
KIII TV3
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Health Department says it has detected cancer-causing chemical around Fifth Ward near Kashmere Gardens
HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department said Friday that surface soil samples collected in July around the contaminated Union Pacific rail yard and tested by the department contain dioxin, a highly toxic chemical compound associated with cancer and other severe health risks. The department said it has begun notifying...
Mason Woods to bring 1,300 new homes to Cypress; preselling begins Sept. 24
Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region. (Rendering courtesy Taylor Morrison) Officials with Taylor Morrison and Tri Pointe Homes announced in a Sept. 23 press release plans for a new community coming to the Cypress area. Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region.
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston ranks 2nd in the nation for low cost of living
Among the 20 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States, Houston ranks 2nd when it comes to cities with the lowest cost of living. Using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research and the Cost of Living Index, Q2, ‘22, the Greater Houston Partnership found that Houston’s cost of living is 8.6% below the national average.
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on first Houston family resort in Webster
Great Wolf Lodge CEO Murray Hennessy, Webster Mayor Donna Rogers, and several city and Great Wolf Lodge officials celebrate the groundbreaking for the resort expected to open in 2024. (Courtesy city of Webster) The city of Webster hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the first Great Wolf Lodge in the Houston...
fox26houston.com
Sugar Land animal shelter euthanized nearly 40 animals without authorization
SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land animal shelter is under investigation after several staff members allegedly performed unauthorized euthanizations. According to the city, since April, there have been at least 38 unauthorized euthanizations of dogs and cats at Sugar Land Animal Services. Many departments are working together to perform an extensive investigation to understand what happened.
Black real estate investors in the Houston area file lawsuit after they say they were denied property units
Three Black real estate investors have filed a discrimination lawsuit in a federal court in the Houston area, claiming that in August a real estate agent refused them the option to purchase three condominiums in a newly constructed community.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
mocomotive.com
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
