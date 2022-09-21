ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

cntraveler.com

These Cruise Lines Are Ending Vaccine Requirements

While much of the travel industry has returned to a pre-pandemic state, cruising has been slower to rebound from some of the tightest restrictions over the last two and a half years. But now cruise lines are starting to drop those vaccine and testing requirements, making it easier for cruise-goers to sail the seas.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celestyal Cruises#Health And Safety#Pcr#Antigen Test#Linus Covid#General Health
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Face a New Covid Battle

When the cruise industry in July 2021 returned from the shutdown, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from U.S. ports, I was one of the 800 or so passengers on the first sailing of Royal Caribbean's (RCL) Freedom of the Seas. Protocols hadn't quite fully formed at...
TRAVEL
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Norwegian Makes a Drink-Package Change Passengers Will Hate

Every business these days faces sharply rising costs. Those costs are especially challenging for companies that are heavily exposed to the global labor market. These include the cruise lines, which must feed people and pay for fuel to operate their ships. Even as fuel prices drop, Royal Caribbean (RCL) ,...
DRINKS
msn.com

How to Text on a Cruise Ship for Free (and Other Ways to Get Wi-Fi Onboard)

The world is so connected these days, that the thought of being offline at any given moment may cause your anxiety to soar. As such, being unable to text on a cruise may be unacceptable to you. The good news is that we'll share how to text on a cruise ship for free, including some alternatives you may not have thought of or considered.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
DRINKS
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Closer to Making a Surprising Fleet Move

The covid pandemic forced Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) to make some tough decisions about its fleet. Ships including Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy -- its two oldest, built in the early 1990s -- were retired. That made sense because older cruise ships cost more to operate than more modern ones.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Carnival Brings Back a Family Fan Favorite Fleetwide

The covid pandemic forced cruise lines to release most of their crew aside from whatever staff was needed to keep ships operational. As the July 2021 return to service approached, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and every other cruise line had to staff back up. That...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Virgin Voyages Adds Something Royal Caribbean, Carnival Don't Offer

Virgin Voyages wants to disrupt the cruise industry. The Richard Branson-owned company has done this most notably by making its cruises adults-only. You must be 18 to board its ships, which enables the cruise line to fully cater its experience to adults. While Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) and Royal Caribbean...
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

Travelers Will Be Able To Renew Passports Online In Early 2023

The passport renewal process will get easier in 2023. According to the U.S. Department of State, the public will be able to renew passports online starting early next year. This announcement comes after two successful pilot programs. The first was launched in February and the second in August of this year. Federal government employees and contractors participated in the first pilot program. There were 25,000 members of the public that participated in the second pilot program. The third pilot program recently ended on September 17th.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Delta Just Launched a SkyMiles Fare Sale to More Than 150 Destinations

Fall might be in the air—with all the Pumpkin Spice Latte and apple pie smells that come along with it—but you know what else is in season? Flight deals. Airlines are cueing up cheap fares so you can escape amid dipping temps. Delta is just the latest carrier to do so.
TRAVEL

