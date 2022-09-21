Read full article on original website
cntraveler.com
These Cruise Lines Are Ending Vaccine Requirements
While much of the travel industry has returned to a pre-pandemic state, cruising has been slower to rebound from some of the tightest restrictions over the last two and a half years. But now cruise lines are starting to drop those vaccine and testing requirements, making it easier for cruise-goers to sail the seas.
Cruise Ship Collides With Another Vessel After Getting Caught in Heavy Fog
Most of the 190 passengers, who were enjoying a cruise vacation in Germany, were asleep when the collision occurred.
Inside incredible cruise ship ‘graveyards’ where retired £500million vessels go to die – here’s how they’re demolished
INCREDIBLE pictures show how cruise ships are demolished when they come to the end of their life. The giant £500 million vessels are taken to specialist yards, like the one at Aliaga in Turkey, and then dismantled piece-by-piece. Despite the value of the ships, the Covid pandemic has hit...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Face a New Covid Battle
When the cruise industry in July 2021 returned from the shutdown, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from U.S. ports, I was one of the 800 or so passengers on the first sailing of Royal Caribbean's (RCL) Freedom of the Seas. Protocols hadn't quite fully formed at...
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
How cruises work for plus-size passengers: 'The worst part ... is getting on the flight'
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
Royal Caribbean Updates Its Covid Testing and Vaccination Rules
Before the pandemic, cruise lines had health forms -- sometimes on paper, sometimes on their app -- that you had to fill out before you sailed. Basically, you had to answer questions that determined if you were actively sick. Things got a lot more serious when the Centers for Disease...
Norwegian Makes a Drink-Package Change Passengers Will Hate
Every business these days faces sharply rising costs. Those costs are especially challenging for companies that are heavily exposed to the global labor market. These include the cruise lines, which must feed people and pay for fuel to operate their ships. Even as fuel prices drop, Royal Caribbean (RCL) ,...
msn.com
How to Text on a Cruise Ship for Free (and Other Ways to Get Wi-Fi Onboard)
The world is so connected these days, that the thought of being offline at any given moment may cause your anxiety to soar. As such, being unable to text on a cruise may be unacceptable to you. The good news is that we'll share how to text on a cruise ship for free, including some alternatives you may not have thought of or considered.
Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared
When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
Considering a Cruise Ship Retirement? Here’s What You Need To Know First
Many individuals are planning to set sail as part of their target retirement lifestyle, but not necessarily through short-term options like spending weekends on a boat. Some retirees plan to retire aboard a cruise ship. Other Options: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach. Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways...
Carnival Cruise Line Closer to Making a Surprising Fleet Move
The covid pandemic forced Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) to make some tough decisions about its fleet. Ships including Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy -- its two oldest, built in the early 1990s -- were retired. That made sense because older cruise ships cost more to operate than more modern ones.
Carnival Brings Back a Family Fan Favorite Fleetwide
The covid pandemic forced cruise lines to release most of their crew aside from whatever staff was needed to keep ships operational. As the July 2021 return to service approached, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and every other cruise line had to staff back up. That...
Virgin Voyages Adds Something Royal Caribbean, Carnival Don't Offer
Virgin Voyages wants to disrupt the cruise industry. The Richard Branson-owned company has done this most notably by making its cruises adults-only. You must be 18 to board its ships, which enables the cruise line to fully cater its experience to adults. While Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) and Royal Caribbean...
travelnoire.com
Travelers Will Be Able To Renew Passports Online In Early 2023
The passport renewal process will get easier in 2023. According to the U.S. Department of State, the public will be able to renew passports online starting early next year. This announcement comes after two successful pilot programs. The first was launched in February and the second in August of this year. Federal government employees and contractors participated in the first pilot program. There were 25,000 members of the public that participated in the second pilot program. The third pilot program recently ended on September 17th.
Thrillist
Delta Just Launched a SkyMiles Fare Sale to More Than 150 Destinations
Fall might be in the air—with all the Pumpkin Spice Latte and apple pie smells that come along with it—but you know what else is in season? Flight deals. Airlines are cueing up cheap fares so you can escape amid dipping temps. Delta is just the latest carrier to do so.
