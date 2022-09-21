Communications and Engagement Officer – Transformation (Learning Disability /Mental Health /Autism)

Are you committed to helping us regulate health and social care within England?

When thinking about what drives you every day in your job, what keeps you motivated and passionate about your work, what comes to mind? For 3000+ people at the CQC, we end each day knowing that we have made a difference to the lives of those most in need in our communities. We make sure health and social care services provide people with safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care and encourage care services to improve. We are looking for people who are caring, demonstrate integrity and work well as part of a team to join with us and share in this sense of achievement. If you would like to help us make a positive impact to health and social care within England, then read on.

Why this could be a great role for you…

We are changing how we work. We have recently launched our new strategy and we are looking for an engagement and communications professional. If you want to make a difference to how people experience health and care – this role is for you.

This challenging and fast paced role will support the planning and delivery of high-quality communications and engagement activity on CQC’s transformation programme. You will also work in collaboration with colleagues to deliver communication and engagement activities to the learning disability, mental health, and autism sector.

You will create innovative written and visual communications content to help us engage effectively with our different audiences – using the insight we hear to continually improve.

What we can offer you...

Your health and wellbeing are important to us and are supported through generous annual leave (starting at 27 days and rising with service to 32.5days, plus 8 Bank Holidays), a cycle to work scheme, discounted gym vouchers and access to a free employee assistance service 24 hours a day. We also understand the importance of financial health and offer membership of the NHS pension scheme, contributing about 14% of basic salary. You will also be able to access discounts to supermarkets, high street stores, electronics, fleet cars, plus we also have an internal reward scheme which could see you earn yourself a voucher or two! All of our Homeworkers are also kitted out with everything they need to comfortably work from home.

We want to support you to succeed and be your very best, with opportunities for training and development along with the support of experienced managers and mentors.

We want to make working for CQC a great experience for everyone, and to role model a diverse and representative culture. To support an inclusive environment where colleagues feel empowered to bring their whole self to work, we support a variety of staff networks, including the Race Equality Network, LGBT+ Equality Network, Carers Equality Network, Disability Equality Network and Gender Equality network.

What you will bring…

You will have excellent storytelling and content development skills having worked within an engagement or communications field before. Building relationships comes naturally to you. You have the ability to work with and advise colleagues and external stakeholders - making decisions and being confident to challenge where necessary.

Although experience of the learning disability, mental health and autism sector isn’t essential, you will be driven to deliver high quality work to help CQC keep people safe.

For an informal discussion or further information about this role, please contact Jen Charlton, Transformation Engagement Manager: Jennifer.Charlton@cqc.org.uk

We are committed to being open and transparent around our processes and we endeavour to offer every candidate the opportunity to perform at their best throughout the recruitment process. We seek to support candidates to identify potential challenges and work with them to identify and facilitate reasonable adjustments as appropriate. Should you require assistance and/or would like to request a reasonable adjustment at any stage of the recruitment process, please contact a member of the team via email: recruitment@cqc.org.uk

Closing date: 21 September 2022.

Note for external candidates:

CQC are currently working through an organisational transformation programme which includes the creation of a new target operating model. This role is offered as a fixed term contract as part of the transition process to that new model. For further information on this please visit https://www.cqc.org.uk/about-us/jobs/information-applicants

CQC is committed to promoting a fair and inclusive workplace where all our people can flourish and reach their full potential. We know diverse teams allow for a more creative and productive environment and therefore encourage applications from everyone, regardless of age, gender/sex, gender identity or expression, religion or belief, disability, ethnicity or sexual orientation.