Pumpkin Nights has returned to Austin and it opens tonight (September 22, 2022). This event starts with a celebration, including entertainment like fire dancers and pumpkin carvers, games, and more in the village at Pioneer Farms. Then you depart on a half-mile walking expedition through the woods. Along the way, where you'll discover the forbidden city, a pirate's cove, maravilla lane, an enchanted forecast, and more fantastical lands all built using over 5,000 hand-carved and artificial pumpkins.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO