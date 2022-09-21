ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

CBS Austin

18-wheeler catches on fire, closes parts of westbound service road US 290 in Manor

MANOR, Texas — An 18-wheeler caught on fire and caused parts of the westbound service road of East Highway 290 at Parmer Lane to close down Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said crews responded to the tractor-trailer fire in the 10000 block of East U.S. 290 Westbound at around 4:33 a.m. This is just west of Manor near State Highway 130.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

South Austin house heavily damaged by fire

A house in south Austin was heavily damaged due to a fire Saturday evening. Crews with the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene near Crownspoint Drive and Roxanna drive around 7:30 p.m. The fire damaged the deck and burned into the inside of the home. ALSO | Man killed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Infamously problematic I-35/Hwy 183 interchange gets upgrades

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the state’s most congested chokepoints has finally been addressed. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation celebrated the major upgrades made to I-35 and the US 183 interchange with a ribbon cutting. Assisting with the ribbon cutting ceremony was 8-year-old Archer Foltermann -- a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Woman hit, killed by vehicle on North Austin I-35 service road

AUSTIN, Texas — Police shut down the southbound I-35 service road Friday morning in North Austin for several hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. It happened just north of Braker Lane. APD says the call came in at 6:47 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy, ERCOT explain why electric bills continue to skyrocket

Electric bills continue to skyrocket and Austin residents could seen an average increase of around $20 starting November first. Every year, pass-through rates are set and reflected in monthly utility bills. Austin Energy’s Matt Mitchells explains that those charges are for things like operations and the ERCOT energy markets.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin releases guidance for 2022 Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Limits returns to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin will start setting up for the music festival on Monday. The City issued guidance on Frida for festivalgoers to make sure they have the safest possible experience. Some festivalgoers are excited to hear...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin vote by landslide to unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin has become the largest private-sector hospital in Texas to unionize. Nurses at ASMCA voted by a landslide this week, with 72% in favor, to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU), the largest nurses' union in the United States.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's homeless strategy officer lays out housing efforts for next year

The City of Austin says there are 1,000 housing units are in the pipeline for people experiencing homelessness. However, current bridge shelters are at capacity and other construction is still months away. “The public sector and private sector alike have recognized the need to scale up our efforts,” said homeless...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Off-duty APD officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An Austin police officer was killed in a traffic crash early Friday morning in Liberty Hill. The Austin Police Department says he was Senior Officer Anthony “Tony” Martin, and the crash happened at around 6 a.m. as he was on his way home from the night shift.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

The fantastical lands of Pumpkin Nights returns to Austin at Pioneer Farms.

Pumpkin Nights has returned to Austin and it opens tonight (September 22, 2022). This event starts with a celebration, including entertainment like fire dancers and pumpkin carvers, games, and more in the village at Pioneer Farms. Then you depart on a half-mile walking expedition through the woods. Along the way, where you'll discover the forbidden city, a pirate's cove, maravilla lane, an enchanted forecast, and more fantastical lands all built using over 5,000 hand-carved and artificial pumpkins.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin job fair targets people 50+ to help ease the city's labor shortage

Seniors are an untapped talent pool that could help ease the labor shortage. On Thursday, the City of Austin hosted a job fair for people 50+. Higher pay, medical benefits and flexible schedules had about 600 people RSVP for the event. “I’m looking for a part-time position,” said Austin retiree...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Transform your bathroom into a serene and safe space with West Shore Home

Did you know that most slip and fall accidents happen in the bathroom? The last thing you should worry about when getting a shower is an unexpected injury, there are steps you can take to minimize your risk. Jason Parton, general manager from West Shore Home, is here to talk about how you can make your bathroom a safer environment.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's Electric Surf Co puts the power of the wave in your hand!

There's a lot of adventure to have on the water or land with Electric Surf Co, Austin's premier electric surf and skate shop! Trevor Scott caught up with co-owners Luke Hsiao & Duane Anderson on Lake Austin for our first ever land-to-water interview!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
AUSTIN, TX

