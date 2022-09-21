Read full article on original website
Cedar Park, Leander residents under strict water restrictions as repairs begin on pipeline
Cedar Park and Leander residents are asked to restrict water usage while the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) makes a “critical repair” to its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. In Cedar Park, residents are not allowed to use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers. Only handheld...
18-wheeler catches on fire, closes parts of westbound service road US 290 in Manor
MANOR, Texas — An 18-wheeler caught on fire and caused parts of the westbound service road of East Highway 290 at Parmer Lane to close down Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said crews responded to the tractor-trailer fire in the 10000 block of East U.S. 290 Westbound at around 4:33 a.m. This is just west of Manor near State Highway 130.
Cherished space in heart of West Campus may be turned into an apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — A cherished space in the heart of West Campus may be turned into an apartment complex. Based on information CBS Austin found on the City of Austin’s website a development company wants to purchase the land at 504 West 24th Street and replace it with a high-rise.
Austin ISD looking at two potential sites for teacher, staff affordable housing
Austin ISD is looking into ways to make living in the city more affordable for teachers and staff. Jeremy Striffler, director of real estate for the district, said they are considering building affordable housing units on the Rosedale School campus and the Anita Ferrales Coy Facility site. ALSO | Austin...
Field of Light Nov. and Dec. dates, discounted tickets for students and teachers on sale
AUSTIN, Texas — Field of Light tickets for all dates from November through December 30, 2022, are now on sale to the general public, including discounted prices for students and teachers. Tickets went on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets for "Student and Teacher Night" are for the first...
South Austin house heavily damaged by fire
A house in south Austin was heavily damaged due to a fire Saturday evening. Crews with the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene near Crownspoint Drive and Roxanna drive around 7:30 p.m. The fire damaged the deck and burned into the inside of the home. ALSO | Man killed...
Infamously problematic I-35/Hwy 183 interchange gets upgrades
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the state’s most congested chokepoints has finally been addressed. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation celebrated the major upgrades made to I-35 and the US 183 interchange with a ribbon cutting. Assisting with the ribbon cutting ceremony was 8-year-old Archer Foltermann -- a...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle on North Austin I-35 service road
AUSTIN, Texas — Police shut down the southbound I-35 service road Friday morning in North Austin for several hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. It happened just north of Braker Lane. APD says the call came in at 6:47 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision...
Austin Energy, ERCOT explain why electric bills continue to skyrocket
Electric bills continue to skyrocket and Austin residents could seen an average increase of around $20 starting November first. Every year, pass-through rates are set and reflected in monthly utility bills. Austin Energy’s Matt Mitchells explains that those charges are for things like operations and the ERCOT energy markets.
City of Austin releases guidance for 2022 Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Limits returns to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin will start setting up for the music festival on Monday. The City issued guidance on Frida for festivalgoers to make sure they have the safest possible experience. Some festivalgoers are excited to hear...
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin vote by landslide to unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin has become the largest private-sector hospital in Texas to unionize. Nurses at ASMCA voted by a landslide this week, with 72% in favor, to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU), the largest nurses' union in the United States.
Bastrop FD fights house and brush fire that led to evacuations, cause under investigation
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Bastrop Fire Department and multiple other agencies worked to contain a house fire that sparked a brush fire and led to some temporary evacuations early Thursday morning. BFD crews responded at around 2:56 a.m. to the structure fire in the 100 block of Mokaluna Lane...
Travis County Tax Office hoping $20/hour pay raise will help with staffing shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas DMVs continue to see longer wait times for vehicle registration renewals and title transfers. DMVs in Travis County recorded months-long wait times during the pandemic, and appointments are still booked 30 days out. Renewing a car registration has become a frustration for many throughout...
Austin's homeless strategy officer lays out housing efforts for next year
The City of Austin says there are 1,000 housing units are in the pipeline for people experiencing homelessness. However, current bridge shelters are at capacity and other construction is still months away. “The public sector and private sector alike have recognized the need to scale up our efforts,” said homeless...
Off-duty APD officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An Austin police officer was killed in a traffic crash early Friday morning in Liberty Hill. The Austin Police Department says he was Senior Officer Anthony “Tony” Martin, and the crash happened at around 6 a.m. as he was on his way home from the night shift.
The fantastical lands of Pumpkin Nights returns to Austin at Pioneer Farms.
Pumpkin Nights has returned to Austin and it opens tonight (September 22, 2022). This event starts with a celebration, including entertainment like fire dancers and pumpkin carvers, games, and more in the village at Pioneer Farms. Then you depart on a half-mile walking expedition through the woods. Along the way, where you'll discover the forbidden city, a pirate's cove, maravilla lane, an enchanted forecast, and more fantastical lands all built using over 5,000 hand-carved and artificial pumpkins.
Woman partially paralyzed in Cedar Park car crash defies odds, walks again
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 20 year old from Cedar Park is beating the odds. After being told by doctors a little over two years ago that she may not ever walk again, following a crash that left her partially paralyzed, Tristin Criswell decided that wasn’t in the cards for her.
Austin job fair targets people 50+ to help ease the city's labor shortage
Seniors are an untapped talent pool that could help ease the labor shortage. On Thursday, the City of Austin hosted a job fair for people 50+. Higher pay, medical benefits and flexible schedules had about 600 people RSVP for the event. “I’m looking for a part-time position,” said Austin retiree...
Transform your bathroom into a serene and safe space with West Shore Home
Did you know that most slip and fall accidents happen in the bathroom? The last thing you should worry about when getting a shower is an unexpected injury, there are steps you can take to minimize your risk. Jason Parton, general manager from West Shore Home, is here to talk about how you can make your bathroom a safer environment.
Austin's Electric Surf Co puts the power of the wave in your hand!
There's a lot of adventure to have on the water or land with Electric Surf Co, Austin's premier electric surf and skate shop! Trevor Scott caught up with co-owners Luke Hsiao & Duane Anderson on Lake Austin for our first ever land-to-water interview!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
