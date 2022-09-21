Read full article on original website
As a Capitol Hill restaurant family reshuffles, Taurus Ox lands on 19th Ave E
Location, location, location… A Capitol Hill food and drink family’s reshuffling has its centerpiece restaurant moving into a space on a quieter part of Capitol Hill where its most recently launched concept didn’t work out. Taurus Ox, just finishing its third year of business on the Hill,...
Three Capitol Hill clubs, three futures: Neighbours ‘under new ownership,’ former R Place shaped as restaurant project, Q marks 10 years of dancing on Broadway
Three centers of Capitol Hill nightlife face very different futures as a new owner has closed a $2.7 million deal to purchase iconic Capitol Hill gay dance bar Neighbours. Meanwhile, the next life for the former R Place is taking shape while Broadway club Q is marking 10 years in the neighborhood with plans for changes behind the scenes.
No injuries reported as police investigate drive-by shooting at 23rd Ave gas station
Seattle Police were investigating and collecting evidence after a drive-by shooting incident locked down the area around the AMPM service station at 23rd and Cherry Wednesday night. There were no reported injuries. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire just after 9 PM in the area of the gas station near the...
Seattle Film Commission’s goal: more Love is Blind, 10 Things I Hate about You, and Singles in the city
This spring brought cameras to Capitol Hill as a new season of the Love is Blind reality show filmed episodes in the neighborhood. More drama could be coming. Seattle is set to create a new commission to help attract new film, television, commercial, and streaming projects in the city. The...
