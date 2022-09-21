Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB names Eveliqure Biotechnologies No. 1 business in Fast 46 contest
UB has named Eveliqure Biotechnologies as the fastest-growing business owned or led by an alumnus or former student during the Fast 46 celebration on Sept. 15. Named in honor of UB’s founding in 1846, the Fast 46 competition recognizes successful businesses led or owned by UB alumni or former students. To be considered a Fast 46 finalist, eligible companies must have been in business for at least three years; have verifiable revenues of at least $100,000 or more in 2018 and 2019, and at least $250,000 in 2020; and the owner, CEO, president, managing partner, director or chair must be UB alumni or former students.
University at Buffalo Reporter
Partnership with the National Council on Aging brings UB’s program on the dangers of overmedication to a national audience
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The nation’s oldest charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of older Americans has chosen the University at Buffalo as its partner in an effort to better protect older adults from preventable medical errors. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is working with UB faculty...
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB partners with MIND Study to test how ‘safe’ nicotine can help preserve memory
The School of Nursing is collaborating on a national study that adopts two counter-intuitive principles in its search for ways to treat memory loss among aging populations. The two surprising concepts: Nicotine does not cause cancer and memory loss is not a normal part of aging. “Researchers have long known...
University at Buffalo Reporter
Johnstone lecture series addresses comparative education policy issues
A presentation on COVID-19-related inequalities in higher education kicked off the Graduate School of Education’s new Johnstone Distinguished Lecture Series in Comparative Education Policy. The series was established through the support of D. Bruce Johnstone, SUNY Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of Higher and Comparative Education at UB, and his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB, UBMD Physicians’ Group launch long COVID registry
UB and UBMD Physicians’ Group have launched the long COVID registry to learn more about the condition and to connect Western New Yorkers with treatment options and the potential to participate in clinical trials. Open to anyone 18 years of age or older in Western New York who has,...
University at Buffalo Reporter
Study Validates Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of MBS
Steven E. Lipshultz, MD, the A. Conger Goodyear Professor and Chair of pediatrics, is co-author on a new paper that validates the long-term efficacy and safety of metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) for treatment of adolescent obesity. “Long-Term Outcomes after Adolescent Bariatric Surgery,” published online Sept. 15 in the Journal...
Comments / 0