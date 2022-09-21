UB has named Eveliqure Biotechnologies as the fastest-growing business owned or led by an alumnus or former student during the Fast 46 celebration on Sept. 15. Named in honor of UB’s founding in 1846, the Fast 46 competition recognizes successful businesses led or owned by UB alumni or former students. To be considered a Fast 46 finalist, eligible companies must have been in business for at least three years; have verifiable revenues of at least $100,000 or more in 2018 and 2019, and at least $250,000 in 2020; and the owner, CEO, president, managing partner, director or chair must be UB alumni or former students.

