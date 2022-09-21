ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
WALKER, MN
Outdoor Life

The Biggest Largemouths in History

WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Tips#Aquarium#Water Quality#Algae
CBS News

DNA test confirms animal killed was not coyote but endangered wolf — only the third identified in the wild in New York in 25 years

Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
WILDLIFE
Robb Report

Enjoy Your Maine Lobster While You Can: Rising Water Temps May Make the Delicacy More Scarce

As summer draws to a close, hopefully you’ve had your fill of Maine lobster—because we’re not sure how much longer you’ll be able to enjoy that delicacy. The Gulf of Maine, which spans from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia, is warming more quickly than 96 percent of the world’s oceans, which will have effects on its lobster population, according to a new report from The Washington Post. In warm temperatures, the cold-weather crustaceans become more vulnerable to disease and less likely to reproduce, and they could move farther north, away from some popular Maine lobstering spots. “Warming ocean waters due to climate...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch

You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
komando.com

Great site for the fishing and boating lover in your family

One of the best ways to bond with the little ones in your family is to take a family vacation. You might want to take them to the great outdoors, so they’re freed from the screens in their life. A great idea is to take them on a family fishing trip so they can learn to appreciate nature.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outdoor Life

The Best Saltwater Fly Rods of 2022

As we polled into the back of a creek not much wider than the skiff, our guide said you’re only going to get one shot at these fish. We turned a bend and there they were just 50 feet away, tails out of the water and pushing a wake as they fed. In an open field, an accurate 50-foot cast is pretty easy. But it becomes incredibly challenging when you add in wind, adrenaline, being surrounded by back cast snagging tall grass, and line cutting oyster beds lining the creek. That’s saltwater fly fishing.
CHARLESTON, SC
Whiskey Riff

Bass Fisherman Has A Crack At Live Frog Bait

Well, this is an interesting take on live-action lures. I mean, it happens all over the place, live bait just seems to work best. We can try to mimic what these fish are actually eating all we want, but nothing will ever work better than the real thing. It may...
HOBBIES
thecentersquare.com

Maine petitioners ask California seafood group to remove lobster listing

(The Center Square) – Maine's lobster industry has launched an online petition seeking to convince a California-based seafood group to back off its calls for a boycott of the popular crustacean food. The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative's petition calls on the Monterey Bay Aquarium to remove lobster caught in...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy