Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog covered in sores and scars and wandering the streets
This neglected pup was covered in horrific sores and wounds when a kindhearted member of the public spotted and rescued him. Rushed to the vet, the pooch is now recovering on a course of antibiotics under the care of the RSPCA. The charity is searching for the heartless owner of this pup.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sainsbury’s is giving out free food: Find out all the details here
The UK has been struggling with an unprecedented cost of living crisis with people being unable to afford enough food while struggling with inflated energy bills. There are many supermarkets which have come forward to do their part to help people waste less and save money. Sainsbury’s new store is also among one such initiative.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life
Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
Comments / 0