centraltimes.org
New principal explains what’s changed this year
Several changes have occurred in Naperville Central with the 2022-2023 school year. Central Times interviewed new principal Jackie Thornton about these changes. Q: Which rooms are now being used in this building for district space?. A: Room 312 and an office in the flat wing that used to be a...
centraltimes.org
New staff member profile: Rebecca Moss
Student Advocacy Specialist. It is a newly created position in the district. [There are] two of us here at Naperville Central, and then the other two are at Naperville North. We focus on being an extra layer of support. We focus more on those tier three strategies and how to implement restorative practices in the classroom setting and into the community. That looks different for a lot of people. But we really work to build students’ capacity to increase their skills in the five SEL components: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making.
wildcatchronicle.org
Students, staff react to changes in lunch prices
On September 1, Quest at West Chicago High School administered a change to lunch prices, seemingly without warning to students and many staff. The increase in price was immediately noticeable: cookies rose from $1 to $1.75. Pizza, which was once free, is now $3.50 (more than a 3000% increase). Fries were also once offered for free, but are now $2.50.
centraltimes.org
New staff member profile: Michael Williams
[I’m] a long-term sub in the science department for Mrs. Brotan. I was a long-term sub at Conant High School and in the Hoffman Estates area. After I was done with that, I was a permanent building sub at Naperville North. How did you get from North to Central?
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
High schools drop ‘king’ and ‘queen’ homecoming titles
Riverside-Brookfield High School seniors Bradley Ruska and Sophie Swicionis were crowned the school’s royalty at the homecoming pep assembly on Sept. 16. But don’t call them king and queen. They were officially introduced as Royal Bulldogs as the school joins a growing number eliminating the specific titles of king and queen.
New west suburban high school principal emails parents, revealing students harassed him at football game
“Appalling and disturbing,” that’s how new Hinsdale South High School Principal Patrick Hardy described the attitude and comments from some students in an email to parents.
centraltimes.org
D203 unveils new motto
The phrase “Partners in Growth” is now plastered on every building in District 203. This new district motto arose from numerous surveys of students, parents and community members in an attempt to determine what mattered most to the community. “We didn’t want to come up with it on...
nvhsecho.com
Neuqua Valley Win against Number 2 team in Missouri
Your donation will support the student journalists of Neuqua Valley High School. Your contribution will allow us to print our next news magazine! It will also help us purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
westchicago.org
West Chicago Frosty 5K Cancelled for 2022
The City of West Chicago has cancelled the Frosty 5K event that was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 3, 2022. Members of the public who have already registered for the event will be issued a full refund. If you have questions regarding receiving a refund for the event, please contact the City’s Special Event Coordinator, Nicolette Stefan at nstefan@westchicago.org.
West Chicago HS student accused of bringing gun to school, police say
The student was in the bathroom when he allegedly showed off a tan Glock handgun from his waistband, according to police.
Daily Northwestern
Body found on Evanston Township High School field ruled a suicide
Content warning: this story contains mentions of suicide. Evanston’s medical examiner ruled that a deceased female found on the Evanston Township High School field Tuesday morning died by suicide. The Evanston Police Department said the 63-year-old female had no affiliation with ETHS, and there was no foul play involved....
napervillelocal.com
Affordable Housing Project Agreement In Works In Naperville: Report
The Naperville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move ahead with exploring options for an affordable housing development near the intersection of 103rd Street and Route 59, Daily Herald reports. Continue Reading on Patch.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
959theriver.com
Pritzker Calls On Jones III, Hastings To Resign
Governor Pritzker is calling for two state senators to resign. The governor demanded the resignations of Emil Jones the third of Chicago and Michael Hastings of Frankfort. Jones faces federal bribery charges over allegations he accepted a five-thousand-dollar bribe from a red-light camera company executive to block unfavorable legislation, while Hastings has been accused of domestic abuse by his estranged wife. Pritzker said both should resign from office, adding that “corruption and abuse have no place here.”
Daily Herald publisher says it will stop printing GOP mailer after Pritzker holds out of forum
The Daily Herald’s publisher said it will no longer print and mail anti-Democratic mailers designed to look like newspapers — which were made by a longtime Republican operative. The move came after criticism from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign.
daystech.org
How a suburban hospital uses VR for stroke rehab
David Gerfen slips on a headset and finds himself in a meals truck, tasked with assembling a cheese-and-tomato sandwich to order. Transported to a different digital surroundings, Gerfen has to make use of one hand to deflect a blue ball launched at him like a pitching machine throughout a inexperienced discipline.
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday
Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights rejects petition to ban tax incentives for proposed Chicago Bears stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A petition to ban Arlington Heights financial incentives for the Chicago Bears or other businesses is being rejected. Village officials say there weren't enough valid signatures. The petition called for the village to create a new ordinance that wouldn't allow any financial or other incentives to...
