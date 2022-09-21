ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University at Buffalo Reporter

Study Validates Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of MBS

Steven E. Lipshultz, MD, the A. Conger Goodyear Professor and Chair of pediatrics, is co-author on a new paper that validates the long-term efficacy and safety of metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) for treatment of adolescent obesity. “Long-Term Outcomes after Adolescent Bariatric Surgery,” published online Sept. 15 in the Journal...
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Johnstone lecture series addresses comparative education policy issues

A presentation on COVID-19-related inequalities in higher education kicked off the Graduate School of Education’s new Johnstone Distinguished Lecture Series in Comparative Education Policy. The series was established through the support of D. Bruce Johnstone, SUNY Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of Higher and Comparative Education at UB, and his...
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Celebrating Traditions - Homecoming & Family Weekend

Celebrate one of UB's longest-standing traditions. Homecoming & Family Weekend, in collaboration with Spirit Week, is presented annually by Student Life, Student Association, Alumni Engagement and Intercollegiate Athletics. Students, alumni, family and friends come together to share their UB pride and passion each fall. Spirit Week, Homecoming and Family Weekend...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Partnership with the National Council on Aging brings UB’s program on the dangers of overmedication to a national audience

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The nation’s oldest charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of older Americans has chosen the University at Buffalo as its partner in an effort to better protect older adults from preventable medical errors. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is working with UB faculty...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy