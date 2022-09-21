ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringing in Constitution Week

By Kiva Hanson
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgGpE_0i4d0H7300 Ceremony commemorates signing the constitution, bells symbolize the Liberty Bell

Local members of The Daughters of the American Revolution rung in Constitution Week at the Jefferson County Library last Saturday, Sept. 17. They held a ceremony with a flag raising as well as the ringing of bells to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution. The bells symbolize the ringing of the Liberty Bell. This year marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the constitution of the United States of America at the constitutional convention.

Pictured here are members of DAR and the community celebrating the constitution.

DAR 2nd Vice President Teresa Pitman, Judy Jordet, Dorothy Burgess, Cindy Phillips, Sharon Hillis, Chaplain Michelle Donthit, Steven Hillis and city councilor Rosalind Canga.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Convention#Ne The New Revolution#The U S Constitution#The Liberty Bell Local
The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

