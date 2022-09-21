ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank honored as regional teacher of the year

By Kiva Hanson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0diP_0i4d0ESs00 Derek Burbank, Culver High agriculture teacher now in consideration for statewide prize

The Oregon Department of Education announced 16 teachers as regional winners of Oregon Teacher of the Year, including Derek Burbank of Culver High School.

Burbank taught agriculture in Culver for the last eight years and says his goal is to inspire students inside and outside the classroom.

"We have an obligation as teachers to our community, our state and our country to provide an education that transcends the classroom," said Burbank.

Burbank was honored in a surprise event Wednesday, Sept. 14, where he was met outside his classroom by dozens of Culver High students.

"He's really deserving of it," said Culver High Principal Scot Novelli. "Even in the short time I've been here so far I can tell the immense impact he's had on these kids."

Burbank does a lot at Culver High. He teaches agricultural science, which spans skillsets from agriculture and animal husbandry to trade and business skills. He also runs the Culver FFA chapter, which has won numerous state titles under his leadership.

Regional winners of Oregon Teacher of the Year are nominated by their community and complete an application for the award. They are chosen by a panel of regional representatives that review letters, testimony and professional development of the candidate.

Each regional winner receives $1,000 from the Oregon Lottery and is entered into the running for Oregon Teacher of the Year. That award, announced in October, gives the winner $10,000 and funds professional travel expenses for a year as well as providing $5,000 to their school.

"I owe so much of what I know about ag and the classroom to the community," said Burbank. "To the many mentors and mentees that have taught me so much. I owe so much to the program and the school. It really is such a culture here, everyone's connected. It's like the phrase 'Rising tides raise all ships.' That's what we're doing here."

The Madras Pioneer

Student performance plummets in Jefferson County and across state

Newly released state testing shows distance learning hurt proficiency scores School testing results released this week clearly demonstrate the pandemic-imposed distance learning had on education in Jefferson County and throughout Oregon. Across the state, proficiency rates dropped about 10 percentage points across mathematics and English language arts since 2019. These trends match nationwide data. The National Assessment of Educational Progress shows reading scores across the country had the largest drop since 1990, and mathematics scores had their first ever decline. The assessment data is not a comprehensive overview of the outcomes or scope of learning or achievement, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

KEITH Manufacturing welcomes student learning

Company hopes to inspire young people through high school internships and student tours A group of Culver High School students toured the bustling factory at KEITH Manufacturing, showing them all the steps and jobs involved in their finished product, the WALKING FLOOR unloader. The students toured the welding, plastics, packaging and fabricating sections of the factory, hearing about the various jobs each team completes, and the path they took to get there. "There's lots of paths people take before they get here," said Brian Gregory, a materials manager. "There's lots of room for career growth, and we want...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

In 1922 - Drunk cows give former sheriff a bad day

In 1947 - early frost nip neighborhood gardens; In 1997 Kiwanis roast Jay Macy100 YEARS AGO September 21, 1922 A band of milk cows belong to ex-sheriff James Wood of Ashwood got drunk one day last week on moonshine mash emptied in the Wood pasture by parties unknown. Four of the cows formed a quartette and made considerable reputation in those parts on their rendition of the barber shop chord, one cow, with a smile upon her countenance leaned against the gate and tickled her left ear with her left hind hoof for over half a day and the other...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Free pesticide drop-off scheduled for Madras

Event for farmers and commercial pesticide users, not household hazardous waste The Oregon Department of Agriculture, through the Pesticide Stewardship Partnership, is sponsoring free waste pesticide collection events statewide during October. The Central Oregon collection event will be in Madras at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required by October 10. The PSP program is a multi-agency program with a primary focus to reduce the concentration of pesticides in surface waters through voluntary educational and technical support efforts. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users in Oregon are encouraged...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Three candidates run for three seats on Metolius City Council

Incumbents Keeton and Smietana run again, Abbe steps up to run, all unopposedThe city of Metolius, population 924, has five city council positions and a mayor. Three seats are open on the council this election. Incumbents Denise Keeton and Joseph Smietana are running to hold their seats. Christy Abbe is a newcomer to politics. Christy Abbe Age: 58 Occupation: Owner/manager of four Outpost stores Years in Metolius: 32 A volunteer mission to Cartagena, Columbia in 2018 prompted Christy Abbe to get more involved in her community. "That's when I began working with Madras Gospel Mission,"...
METOLIUS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Project underway to honor fallen heros

Oregon is the only state without a Gold Star Family Memorial that honors those killed in the line of duty.Across the country, Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments honor members of the military who died in the line of duty. The tributes give relatives a space to grieve and reflect on their losses. They are located in cemeteries in every state — except Oregon. Now a project is underway to place one of the memorials in the Willamette National Cemetery in east Portland. It is led by local resident Nancy Menagh, president emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America. "The monument...
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Buffs beat Gladstone in soccer

Eben Tapia's second-half goal the difference as Madras beats Gladiators 1-0 in boys soccer action An Eben Tapia goal early in the second half was the difference in a 1-0 Madras High School boys soccer victory over Gladstone Sept. 22. Tapia took a pass from Steve Gonzalez and booted a shot from about 15 yards out into the right side of the net. Madras moved to 3-1 with the win and 1-1 in Tri-Valley Conference action, following a 5-3 loss to Estacada on Tuesday. Neither teamsgot free for many clean looks in the first half, and neither team could say they dominated action. In the second half, though, Madras attackers Tapia and Gonzalez kept the pressure on the Gladiators with several shots on goal. The Buffs played solid defense throughout, frustrating the Glads' offense. Madras has another Tri-Valley showdown at home Monday when The Dalles comes to town. On paper, the teams appear evenly matched. The Dalles was 4-1 until tying Crook County on Tuesday 2-2, then losing to league-leading Estacada at home 4-1 Thursday. Gametime is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Mayor of Metolius runs unopposed for second term

Mayor Patty Wyler focuses on growth, livability and community involvement Patty Wyler Age: 71 Occupation: Retired Time in Metolius: 15 years Voters in Metolius first elected Patty Wyler their mayor in November of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, which was one of the tough parts of being a mayor. "The Zoom meetings I find difficult," Wyler said. "Everybody's talking over each other. It's hard to get the true feelings." COVID also made it difficult to get residents involved in their community, one of Wyler's chief goals as mayor. "I would like all of our people to know what's...
METOLIUS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Warm Springs museum kicks off membership drive

Museum at Warm Springs seeks new members, renewals, and past members to rejoin. The Museum at Warm Springs kicked off its 2022 Membership Drive Monday, Sept. 19 encouraging current members to renew their membership at the same or at a higher level, and inviting past members to rejoin. Levels of annual museum membership begin at $25 for elders and students. Members received free admission for one year, 10% discount in The Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. "The Museum at Warm Springs is an Oregon artistic and cultural treasure," said Museum Director Elizabeth A. Woody...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff seeks missing and endangered person

Thomas Nielson, 61, was the resident of a home completely destroyed by fire September 14 Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding Thomas Nielson, 61, who they say is missing and endangered. Law enforcement describe Nielson as six feet tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair typically pulled back. Nelson was last seen on Sept. 9. The house listed as his address, 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras, was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14. The following day, on Thursday, Sept. 15, law enforcement officers from around the region raided two homes in Madras looking for Nielson's son, Alexzander Nielson Brown. Police arrested Nielson Brown at 668 Cedar Hill on an outstanding warrant from Deschutes County for possession of methamphetamine. Court documents identify Thomas Nielson as the father of Alexzander Nielson Brown. Anyone with information about Nielson should contact local law enforcement through the Frontier Regional 911 contact number of 541-475-2201. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir

Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
The Madras Pioneer

Looking Back: through the Pioneer files - Sept. 14

1972 - Cecil Moore recalls Halley's Comet over Madras; Fishing debates on the Deschutes in 1947 and more100 YEARS AGO September 14, 1922 At a meeting held Monday afternoon at the offices of the Jefferson Water Conservancy District and largely attended by farmers on the district and businessmen of Madras it was decided to invite the members of the Oregon Irrigation Congress, when they meet next month in Bend, to see the lands of the proposed Jefferson Water Conservancy District. For the transportation of the visitors, automobiles furnished by the people of the district will be supplied. This plan should...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Federal funding to give $10 million to Jefferson County projects

Senate Appropriations committee funds projects like water infrastructure and wildfire relief The United States Senate has passed a spending plan for the $44.8 billion dollar Department of the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Bill, and 111 Oregon projects are receiving funding. In Jefferson County, almost $10 million in direct project funding has been promised to four community projects. The bill also supports other nationwide projects that are likely to support Jefferson County in areas like wildfire management, outdoor recreation, and water infrastructure. The bill supports nationwide projects on wildfire suppression, public lands, infrastructure, agriculture and the environment. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Greg Smith runs unopposed for House District 57

Newly drawn district now includes the Warm Springs portion of Jefferson County. Representative Greg Smith (R-Heppner), age 53, is running unopposed for his 12th term as representative for House District 57. District 57 includes Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco Counties. Redistricting added the Warm Springs portion of Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Apparent connection between house fire and drug raids

Madras man arrested in drug raid Thursday lived in a home destroyed by fire Wednesday Law enforcement and fire investigators still aren't releasing key details about a Madras fire that occurred on Culver Highway Wednesday, Sept. 14 and two related drug raids that happened at two Madras addresses Thursday, Sept. 15. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at about 3.45 a.m. fire broke out at a home on 1610 S.W. Culver Highway. A driver passing by reported the fire, which totally destroyed the home. Then, Sept. 15 just moments after noon, officers from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force raided 730 NE...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

In 1922 - A caravan of Fords heads for Jefferson County

In 1997 - the former Rashneesh Puram compound becomes a Christian camp for youth 100 YEARS AGO September 7, 1922 Following its trip through the Willamette Valley and as far south as the California State line the big Ford Caravan is now completing its preparations for a trip which will take it practically through every town in Eastern and Central Oregon. Although the dates for its appearance in Madras are not definitely set it is thought that the demonstration will be here about the fifteenth of this month, and that it will remain from two to three days. Wherever shown,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

COCC Foundation Scholarship Application Now Open

The college's Foundation will award $1.8 million in scholarships for the 2022-23 school year The following is a guest column from Mark Russell Johnson at COCC Erik Kersenbrock meandered from location to location as a Central Oregon Community College (COCC) student, but always kept his focus fixed squarely on his studies. While living out of his tangerine-colored, 1990 Ford school bus, the engineering major maintained a 4.0 GPA, landed on the dean's list every term, and went on to be named a member of the 2020 All-Oregon Academic Team. On the heels of earning an American Association of Community Colleges...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Helt endorsed in BOLI race by two candidates for governor

The labor commissioner position is officially non-partisan but has drawn split endorsements.The officially nonpartisan race for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries — known by its acronym as "the BOLI" — has split along partisan lines. Former Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, was endorsed this week by two candidates for governor. Former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the Republican nominee, announced she was backing Helt. Helt was also endorsed by former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, the Columbia County Democrat who resigned from the party and the Legislature to run as a non-affiliated candidate for governor....
OREGON STATE
The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

