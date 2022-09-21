Warm Springs museum kicks off membership drive

Museum at Warm Springs seeks new members, renewals, and past members to rejoin.

The Museum at Warm Springs kicked off its 2022 Membership Drive Monday, Sept. 19 encouraging current members to renew their membership at the same or at a higher level, and inviting past members to rejoin.

Levels of annual museum membership begin at $25 for elders and students. Members received free admission for one year, 10% discount in The Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. "The Museum at Warm Springs is an Oregon artistic and cultural treasure," said Museum Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné). "Exciting things are happening at The Museum all the time, with new exhibits in the planning, and educational and community programs for all. We are grateful to all of our friends who are helping spread the word about our membership drive and look forward to seeing you at The Museum soon."

Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.com and click "Join" to see membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 99, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership). Membership inquiries can be directed to Museum Consultant Bill Flood at bill@billflood.org.