PHOTOS: Scappoose boys defeat Tillamook 1-0

By Anna Del Savio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZZZP_0i4cwe7O00 Scappoose boys soccer won the first two games on the high school's new turf field.

Scappoose defeated Tillamook, a fellow 4A Cowapa League team, 1-0 in a Thursday, Sept. 15, home game.

The game was the team's second game on the high school's new turf field, after previously being relegated to games on the middle school's grass field.

The team is undefeated so far this season, with a 4-0-2 record coming out of their win over the Cheesemakers.



