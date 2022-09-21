Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Collegian
College of Ag Sciences faculty member receives NACTA Murray Brown Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Daniel Foster, associate professor of agricultural and extension education in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, is the 2022 North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) Murray Brown Award recipient. This award recognizes a member with a distinguished and sustained record of NACTA...
The Daily Collegian
Third promotion and tenure workshop to be held Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and colleagues from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to discuss the different stages of the tenure and promotion review process via Penn State's Zoom platform. The workshop is particularly helpful for...
The Daily Collegian
EDGE Program announces 2022-23 awards
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Experiential Digital Global Engagement program (EDGE) under Penn State Global is announcing new funding for Penn State faculty. EDGE, as described on their website, is a subset of what is commonly referred to as "COIL" (Collaborative Online International Learning) or Internationalization at Home. It is a project-based teaching and learning approach that promotes the development of intercultural competence across shared multicultural learning environments using Internet-based tools and innovative online pedagogies. EDGE fosters meaningful exchanges between instructors and students with peers in geographically distant locations and from different lingua-cultural backgrounds.
The Daily Collegian
Nittany AI Alliance preps students for development and leadership roles in AI
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Students advancing solutions in health, education, environment, and humanitarianism are making a difference in the world around them through the work they are advancing as part of the Nittany AI Alliance. Several of them received additional funding to continue their work in the AI space at the “AI for Good Expo” on Sept. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Collegian
Increased support for Penn State is critical to Pennsylvania's families, economy
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — To support current and future Pennsylvania students and families; to benefit the state’s economy; to maintain the University’s quality as a top 1% global university; and to create parity between Penn State and all other public universities in Pennsylvania, Penn State is requesting significantly increased funding from the commonwealth for the coming fiscal year. University leaders are asking that Penn State’s per-student funding, which currently ranks last among the state’s public universities, be increased to align with that of the next lowest-funded Pennsylvania public university on a per-student basis.
The Daily Collegian
Lab Bench to Commercialization grant recipients announced
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Eberly College of Science has chosen faculty members Ken Keiler and Scott Selleck to receive its 2023 Lab Bench to Commercialization (LB2C) grants. This competitive program provides funding for researchers in the college, enabling them to enhance the commercial potential of ongoing Penn State research and prepare them to translate their intellectual property that is owned by Penn State to the marketplace.
The Daily Collegian
Students gain leadership skills through summer conference
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A group of Penn State Harrisburg students enhanced their leadership skills by joining nearly 250 of their peers from every Commonwealth Campus at the Summer Leadership Conference. The three-day conference, held at Penn State Altoona in August, brought together students from around the state to attend...
The Wills Group Raises Over $342,000 at Their Sixth Annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic in Support of its Community Engagement Signature Programs: Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces
LA PLATA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Wills Group, a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, raised more than $342,000 in support of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund at its sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic held at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland on Monday, September 12. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005947/en/ Wills Group employees and partners pack over 300 Weekend Backpacks at sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic. Photo credit: Ana Isabel Photography.
Comments / 0