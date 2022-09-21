ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley, CA

rwcpulse.com

'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes

A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
PALO ALTO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner

Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Maps for Proposed San Francisco Bay Tunnel Revealed

Plans for a new tunnel across the San Francisco Bay are shaping up as the public finally got a look at “the most detailed maps yet” showing the proposed tunnel’s route. As Benjamin Schneider reports for the San Francisco Examiner, planners for the Link21 project revealed two options for the tunnel. “One shows BART and regional rail trains — like Capitol Corridor or Caltrain — traveling side by side in a shared alignment from Oakland and Alameda to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mill Valley, CA
Government
City
Mill Valley, CA
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling

OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor

Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

Early start times at local schools worsen traffic around NDB

In 2019, California lawmakers approved a rule mandating that public schools can start no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and 8:30 a.m. for high schools, in attempts to help teenagers get more sleep. On July 1, 2022, the law became formally effective for the 2022-2023 school year. For...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yr.media

The Lowdown: Latino Heritage Month Brings Out Karens

This Karen out of East Oakland is being investigated for going onto school grounds and taking down these country flags. Trying to track her down is a noble effort, though we’re not sure how she’d be found short of putting her on the back of a milk carton!
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto

Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept. Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices climbing again

(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
elestoque.org

BREAKING: MVHS students and staff evacuated following second bomb threat

For the second time in three days, MVHS administration issued an emergency evacuation on Sept. 23, following another email threatening the safety of the campus. An announcement was broadcast at 10:41 a.m. during tutorial, urging all students to shelter-in-place in their fifth period class. Students without fifth period were instructed to wait at the Student Union until 11:15 a.m., when they were allowed to evacuate.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

