Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept. Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO