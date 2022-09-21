Read full article on original website
rwcpulse.com
'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes
A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
climaterwc.com
1939 International Expo featured Redwood City’s futuristic dwelling
Redwood City was home to the “house of the future” during the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition, an event that drew more than 10 million visitors to the new Treasure Island, constructed in the middle of San Francisco Bay for the festivities. The Redwood City Tribune forecast that...
PLANetizen
Maps for Proposed San Francisco Bay Tunnel Revealed
Plans for a new tunnel across the San Francisco Bay are shaping up as the public finally got a look at “the most detailed maps yet” showing the proposed tunnel’s route. As Benjamin Schneider reports for the San Francisco Examiner, planners for the Link21 project revealed two options for the tunnel. “One shows BART and regional rail trains — like Capitol Corridor or Caltrain — traveling side by side in a shared alignment from Oakland and Alameda to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.”
SFist
The Century-Old Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill Has Closed, Owners In Default
The Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill, which most recently had been rebranded as the Huntington again after spending four years as the Scarlet Huntington Hotel, is now closed until further notice along with its longtime restaurant, Big 4. The reason appears to be financial, and likely a hangover from the...
Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling
OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
Another Atria San Mateo resident dies after allegedly drinking cleaning solution
Warning: This story contains graphic photos SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly San Mateo man died a slow, painful death after an employee of his senior care facility served him a glass of red “heavy duty” bathroom cleaner, according to a newly-filed lawsuit. The wrongful death civil lawsuit accuses Atria Park of San Mateo […]
Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor
Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
thendbcatalyst.com
Early start times at local schools worsen traffic around NDB
In 2019, California lawmakers approved a rule mandating that public schools can start no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and 8:30 a.m. for high schools, in attempts to help teenagers get more sleep. On July 1, 2022, the law became formally effective for the 2022-2023 school year. For...
yr.media
The Lowdown: Latino Heritage Month Brings Out Karens
This Karen out of East Oakland is being investigated for going onto school grounds and taking down these country flags. Trying to track her down is a noble effort, though we’re not sure how she’d be found short of putting her on the back of a milk carton!
Is SF's street vending permit enforcement working? Here's what we found out
To date, the city has issued 49 permits. In almost all cases, the city has waived the $430 fee.
mendofever.com
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
calmatters.network
Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto
Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept. Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.
200 BART passengers stuck in Transbay Tube, disabled train will be towed, agency says
BART is experiencing "major delays" Friday morning as it says around 200 passengers are stuck on a disabled train in the Transbay Tube, and another train is en route to tow the train to the nearest station to get people off.
Firefighters respond to van engulfed in flames while still moving in the East Bay
(KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded on Friday morning to a call about a van that was engulfed in flames and “rolling backwards,” KRON4 confirmed. Firefighters received the call about a van on fire just before 8 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle was on fire of the right hand side of the road. […]
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers continue on record pace
When Reno-based Aha Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing. The carrier had only been flying out of Santa Rosa for roughly six weeks. “The disappointment was the...
elestoque.org
BREAKING: MVHS students and staff evacuated following second bomb threat
For the second time in three days, MVHS administration issued an emergency evacuation on Sept. 23, following another email threatening the safety of the campus. An announcement was broadcast at 10:41 a.m. during tutorial, urging all students to shelter-in-place in their fifth period class. Students without fifth period were instructed to wait at the Student Union until 11:15 a.m., when they were allowed to evacuate.
AG Bonta says Oakland should adopt San Diego's gun program: Here's how it would work
Attorney General Rob Bonta says Oakland should look to San Diego, which implements a state law that issues gun restraining orders for people who may use them for harm.
thendbcatalyst.com
Extreme weather conditions should call for an appropriate uniform policy
A heat wave has hit the Bay area with temperatures soaring well over 100 F. While Notre Dame has called for a minimum day the first day back after the Labor Day weekend, should more regulations be put in place to ensure students’ safety and comfort in the classroom?
