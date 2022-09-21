ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

holycitysinner.com

CCPL to Open Renovated Dorchester Road Library on October 3rd

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will open the renovated Dorchester Road Library (6325 Dorchester Road) on Monday, October 3rd. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9 am at the branch. “We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at Dorchester,”...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Annual MOJA Arts Festival Begins on September 29th

The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, begins on Thursday, September 29th. The 11-day festival includes a variety of performances, art displays and educational outreach. Moja, a Swahili word meaning “one,” is the appropriate name for this festival celebration of harmony among all people in...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Inaugural CF Bites Event to Benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Help make CF stand for Cure Found by attending a Halloween themed party filled with dancing and spirits benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation!. Aubin Lentz is the inspiration behind CF Bites. She is a spunky, smart, and sassy five-year-old little girl that lives in Mount Pleasant. She was diagnosed with CF (Cystic Fibrosis) in December of 2020. She has spent the last two years taking over 13,000 enzyme pills to help her body absorb nutrients properly, over 600 hours in her vibrating vest to help keep her lungs clear, and over 1,200 doses of a gene modifying drug called Orkambi. To the outside world she looks like any other kindergartner thanks to the advancements in treatment that are all thanks to the hard work and fundraising of the CF Foundation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
County
Berkeley County, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
Berkeley County, SC
Education
holycitysinner.com

College of Charleston School of the Arts Unveils Time Capsule

During the demolition of a section of the 42-year-old Albert Simons Center for the Arts this spring, workers made a remarkable discovery. Embedded in one of the internal walls of the building was a metal box about the size of an old Samsonite suitcase. As the workers extracted the box from the wall, they found the date “9/9/1977” stamped on top.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
BRANCHVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Fall into October with Mount Pleasant Towne Centre’s Phenomenal Events Lineup

It’s officially fall and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is excited to celebrate October with a calendar full of community entertainment. Several fan-favorite events continue throughout the month, including Live Under The Oaks every Thursday, Play Dayz on October 4th and Paws on the Patio on October 13th. Fitness lovers are invited to return for the fall SWEAT series with Athleta, and guests can get their hands on fresh apples when the Apple Truck Tour comes to Towne on October 14th. Additionally, the annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails will be returning for another year of fashion, fundraising and fun on Oct. 8 and expect plenty of fall activities during the Fall Festival on Oct. 29.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Blood Connection Awards Blood Drive Host, Blood Donor with Tickets to Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival; Now Offering BONUS $50 eGift Card

Madelaine Mordenti (above right), Director of Marketing for Chick-fil-A (CFA) in North Mount Pleasant, won the contest for blood drive hosts. CFA North Mount Pleasant hosted a blood drive and saw more than 125 donors. “We are so grateful [for] everything TBC has done and the small part we get...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Lowcountry Food Bank’s 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger Raises More than $90,000 to Fight Hunger in the Lowcountry

Lowcountry Food Bank announced this week that its 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger raised more than $90,000 to procure food for Lowcountry neighbors who face hunger, which equates to 540,000 meals. The Walk to Fight Hunger is a family-friendly event that brings awareness to hunger issues in coastal South Carolina and raises funds for Lowcountry Food Bank programs, including Senior Meals, Childhood Hunger programs, and fresh produce options for the community.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston County Announces Additional Community Meetings for Housing Our Future Plan

The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization has added additional meetings, including a virtual option, to provide information about the Housing Our Future strategic plan to help residents find equitable, stable, and attainable housing. The survey about the plan is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H6R38SH. Residents without internet access can fill out a hard copy of the survey at any Charleston County Public Library. Community members have until Friday, October 31, 2022 to complete the survey.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery

Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Animatronic dinosaurs to come roaring through North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A flock of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs is set to come roaring through North Charleston next month. Jurassic Quest, the “largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America,” is stopping by the Charleston Area Convention Center from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Guests will “saur” back more than 66 million […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Home Team BBQ’s New Mt. Pleasant Location is Now Open

Home Team BBQ on Thursday officially opened the doors at their brand new Mt. Pleasant location. The popular local BBQ restaurant renovated the former home of the Rusty Rudder to bring their slow-smoked meats, live music, and frozen cocktails to the town. “I have driven by this property for many...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck

A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

