holycitysinner.com
CCPL to Open Renovated Dorchester Road Library on October 3rd
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will open the renovated Dorchester Road Library (6325 Dorchester Road) on Monday, October 3rd. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9 am at the branch. “We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at Dorchester,”...
live5news.com
Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fourth year in a row, the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center hosted an adoption event and invited the public to see what dogs need a home at Cypress Gardens. The event brought dog lovers and community members together to meet dogs, listen to...
holycitysinner.com
Annual MOJA Arts Festival Begins on September 29th
The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, begins on Thursday, September 29th. The 11-day festival includes a variety of performances, art displays and educational outreach. Moja, a Swahili word meaning “one,” is the appropriate name for this festival celebration of harmony among all people in...
holycitysinner.com
Inaugural CF Bites Event to Benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Help make CF stand for Cure Found by attending a Halloween themed party filled with dancing and spirits benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation!. Aubin Lentz is the inspiration behind CF Bites. She is a spunky, smart, and sassy five-year-old little girl that lives in Mount Pleasant. She was diagnosed with CF (Cystic Fibrosis) in December of 2020. She has spent the last two years taking over 13,000 enzyme pills to help her body absorb nutrients properly, over 600 hours in her vibrating vest to help keep her lungs clear, and over 1,200 doses of a gene modifying drug called Orkambi. To the outside world she looks like any other kindergartner thanks to the advancements in treatment that are all thanks to the hard work and fundraising of the CF Foundation.
holycitysinner.com
College of Charleston School of the Arts Unveils Time Capsule
During the demolition of a section of the 42-year-old Albert Simons Center for the Arts this spring, workers made a remarkable discovery. Embedded in one of the internal walls of the building was a metal box about the size of an old Samsonite suitcase. As the workers extracted the box from the wall, they found the date “9/9/1977” stamped on top.
54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
holycitysinner.com
Fall into October with Mount Pleasant Towne Centre’s Phenomenal Events Lineup
It’s officially fall and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is excited to celebrate October with a calendar full of community entertainment. Several fan-favorite events continue throughout the month, including Live Under The Oaks every Thursday, Play Dayz on October 4th and Paws on the Patio on October 13th. Fitness lovers are invited to return for the fall SWEAT series with Athleta, and guests can get their hands on fresh apples when the Apple Truck Tour comes to Towne on October 14th. Additionally, the annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails will be returning for another year of fashion, fundraising and fun on Oct. 8 and expect plenty of fall activities during the Fall Festival on Oct. 29.
holycitysinner.com
The Blood Connection Awards Blood Drive Host, Blood Donor with Tickets to Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival; Now Offering BONUS $50 eGift Card
Madelaine Mordenti (above right), Director of Marketing for Chick-fil-A (CFA) in North Mount Pleasant, won the contest for blood drive hosts. CFA North Mount Pleasant hosted a blood drive and saw more than 125 donors. “We are so grateful [for] everything TBC has done and the small part we get...
USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
holycitysinner.com
Lowcountry Food Bank’s 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger Raises More than $90,000 to Fight Hunger in the Lowcountry
Lowcountry Food Bank announced this week that its 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger raised more than $90,000 to procure food for Lowcountry neighbors who face hunger, which equates to 540,000 meals. The Walk to Fight Hunger is a family-friendly event that brings awareness to hunger issues in coastal South Carolina and raises funds for Lowcountry Food Bank programs, including Senior Meals, Childhood Hunger programs, and fresh produce options for the community.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County Announces Additional Community Meetings for Housing Our Future Plan
The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization has added additional meetings, including a virtual option, to provide information about the Housing Our Future strategic plan to help residents find equitable, stable, and attainable housing. The survey about the plan is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H6R38SH. Residents without internet access can fill out a hard copy of the survey at any Charleston County Public Library. Community members have until Friday, October 31, 2022 to complete the survey.
crbjbizwire.com
Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
Animatronic dinosaurs to come roaring through North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A flock of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs is set to come roaring through North Charleston next month. Jurassic Quest, the “largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America,” is stopping by the Charleston Area Convention Center from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Guests will “saur” back more than 66 million […]
holycitysinner.com
Home Team BBQ’s New Mt. Pleasant Location is Now Open
Home Team BBQ on Thursday officially opened the doors at their brand new Mt. Pleasant location. The popular local BBQ restaurant renovated the former home of the Rusty Rudder to bring their slow-smoked meats, live music, and frozen cocktails to the town. “I have driven by this property for many...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck
A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
live5news.com
Animal shelter offering reward for information in ‘malnourished’ dog case
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in Summerville is offering $500 for any information that leads to criminal charges against the owner of a dog that was brought into the shelter. Dorchester Paws says a dog came into the shelter extremely malnourished and dehydrated, with missing/broken teeth. The dog,...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
Gov. McMaster signs bill aimed at keeping some children out of foster care with strangers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing in North Charleston on Thursday expanding access to kinship care in the state. The legislation, S. 222, allows the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) the ability to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston law firm building sold for $1.72M; new owner plans broadcast studio, residences
Charleston's Broad Street is steeped in history, with quaint shops, dining venues, charming inns and legal practices near the Four Corners of Law. Now, an attorney and former New York resident wants to add a new element to the mix. Josh Nass intends to transform the four-story office building he...
