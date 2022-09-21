Help make CF stand for Cure Found by attending a Halloween themed party filled with dancing and spirits benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation!. Aubin Lentz is the inspiration behind CF Bites. She is a spunky, smart, and sassy five-year-old little girl that lives in Mount Pleasant. She was diagnosed with CF (Cystic Fibrosis) in December of 2020. She has spent the last two years taking over 13,000 enzyme pills to help her body absorb nutrients properly, over 600 hours in her vibrating vest to help keep her lungs clear, and over 1,200 doses of a gene modifying drug called Orkambi. To the outside world she looks like any other kindergartner thanks to the advancements in treatment that are all thanks to the hard work and fundraising of the CF Foundation.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO