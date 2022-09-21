Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
College of Charleston School of the Arts Unveils Time Capsule
During the demolition of a section of the 42-year-old Albert Simons Center for the Arts this spring, workers made a remarkable discovery. Embedded in one of the internal walls of the building was a metal box about the size of an old Samsonite suitcase. As the workers extracted the box from the wall, they found the date “9/9/1977” stamped on top.
holycitysinner.com
Annual MOJA Arts Festival Begins on September 29th
The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, begins on Thursday, September 29th. The 11-day festival includes a variety of performances, art displays and educational outreach. Moja, a Swahili word meaning “one,” is the appropriate name for this festival celebration of harmony among all people in...
holycitysinner.com
CCPL to Open Renovated Dorchester Road Library on October 3rd
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will open the renovated Dorchester Road Library (6325 Dorchester Road) on Monday, October 3rd. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9 am at the branch. “We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at Dorchester,”...
holycitysinner.com
Fall into October with Mount Pleasant Towne Centre’s Phenomenal Events Lineup
It’s officially fall and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is excited to celebrate October with a calendar full of community entertainment. Several fan-favorite events continue throughout the month, including Live Under The Oaks every Thursday, Play Dayz on October 4th and Paws on the Patio on October 13th. Fitness lovers are invited to return for the fall SWEAT series with Athleta, and guests can get their hands on fresh apples when the Apple Truck Tour comes to Towne on October 14th. Additionally, the annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails will be returning for another year of fashion, fundraising and fun on Oct. 8 and expect plenty of fall activities during the Fall Festival on Oct. 29.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County Announces Additional Community Meetings for Housing Our Future Plan
The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization has added additional meetings, including a virtual option, to provide information about the Housing Our Future strategic plan to help residents find equitable, stable, and attainable housing. The survey about the plan is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H6R38SH. Residents without internet access can fill out a hard copy of the survey at any Charleston County Public Library. Community members have until Friday, October 31, 2022 to complete the survey.
holycitysinner.com
Lowcountry Food Bank’s 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger Raises More than $90,000 to Fight Hunger in the Lowcountry
Lowcountry Food Bank announced this week that its 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger raised more than $90,000 to procure food for Lowcountry neighbors who face hunger, which equates to 540,000 meals. The Walk to Fight Hunger is a family-friendly event that brings awareness to hunger issues in coastal South Carolina and raises funds for Lowcountry Food Bank programs, including Senior Meals, Childhood Hunger programs, and fresh produce options for the community.
Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
holycitysinner.com
Inaugural CF Bites Event to Benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Help make CF stand for Cure Found by attending a Halloween themed party filled with dancing and spirits benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation!. Aubin Lentz is the inspiration behind CF Bites. She is a spunky, smart, and sassy five-year-old little girl that lives in Mount Pleasant. She was diagnosed with CF (Cystic Fibrosis) in December of 2020. She has spent the last two years taking over 13,000 enzyme pills to help her body absorb nutrients properly, over 600 hours in her vibrating vest to help keep her lungs clear, and over 1,200 doses of a gene modifying drug called Orkambi. To the outside world she looks like any other kindergartner thanks to the advancements in treatment that are all thanks to the hard work and fundraising of the CF Foundation.
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
holycitysinner.com
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Sarenia Freincle
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Sarenia Freincle, who wants to be the next councilmember on the Goose Creek City Council. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
holycitysinner.com
The Blood Connection Awards Blood Drive Host, Blood Donor with Tickets to Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival; Now Offering BONUS $50 eGift Card
Madelaine Mordenti (above right), Director of Marketing for Chick-fil-A (CFA) in North Mount Pleasant, won the contest for blood drive hosts. CFA North Mount Pleasant hosted a blood drive and saw more than 125 donors. “We are so grateful [for] everything TBC has done and the small part we get...
Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
The Post and Courier
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
The Post and Courier
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420
This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
Gov. McMaster signs bill aimed at keeping some children out of foster care with strangers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing in North Charleston on Thursday expanding access to kinship care in the state. The legislation, S. 222, allows the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) the ability to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet […]
abcnews4.com
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
holycitysinner.com
Battery Add Charleston Natives Caden Theobald, Joel Bunting to Roster
The Charleston Battery announced Thursday the signings of Charleston natives Caden Theobald and Joel Bunting (right) to the roster, pending league and federation approval. Theobald and Bunting both join on 25-day contracts for their hometown club. “I couldn’t think of a better place to start my career, I’ve grown up...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston cop Dan Hiers, on lam for 17 years, removed from most-wanted list
It has been nearly two decades since the family of Daniel Hiers Jr. has seen or heard from him. The former Charleston police officer accused of killing his wife and sexually molesting a child in 2005 is one of the nation's most-wanted fugitives — or at least he had been.
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
