Community Offering Kind Words, Prayers for Missouri State Broadcaster Art Hains
Missouri State University’s “Voice of the Bears”, Art Hains is in critical condition with a rare infection that doctors believe is Guillain-Barre syndrome. While Art and his family continue to fight, sportscasters and personalities from around the country are showing their support for the hall of fame broadcaster.
Getaway Golf hosts fundraiser for Progress co-owner
A Springfield businessperson is using his miniature golf venture to help a friend and restaurant owner in town. All proceeds tomorrow at Getaway Golf, 3833 E. Sunshine St., will go to Progress co-owner Daniel Ernce, who recently was diagnosed with cancer, according to a Facebook post from the mini golf business. John Reinart opened travel destination-themed Getaway Golf in 2017, and Ernce and business partners launched Farmers Park restaurant Progress in 2018, according to past reporting.
Legendary Broadcaster Art Haines Hospitalized
(KTTS News) – Legendary broadcaster and voice of the Missouri State Bears, Art Haines, has been hospitalized. Doctors say that 66-year-old Haines is suffering from the immune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome and is in critical condition. Family members posted Thursday that Haines is in ICU and on a ventilator....
Green’s 300-yard night help Nixa hold off Joplin 49-35
NIXA, Mo. – First place in the COC was on the line in Nixa Friday night with Joplin coming to town. Thanks to Ramone Green Jr., Nixa emerged with sole possession of first place in the COC. Green rushed for 301 yards on a workhorse of 35 carries, scoring...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
THE YELLOWJACKETS IMPROVED TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON WITH ANOTHER OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY…THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 428 YARDS AND THE PASSING GAME 134 YARDS…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN ON THE LEBANON PERFORMANCE…. LEBANON WILL HOST GLENDALE NEXT FRIDAY AT 7:00 WHILE WAYNESVILLE ENTERTAINS HILLCREST…. ALSO:. CAMDENTON 31 WEST PLAINS...
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
Steam-O-Rama returns for possible final whistle
The Ozark Steam Engine Association (OSEA) held Steam-O-Rama, their 60th annual steam engine show at the Steam-o-Rama grounds in Republic from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The well-known draw featured tractor pulls, various craft and food vendors, demonstrations of the use of farming equipment from the early 20th century and more. About 200 tractors and steam engines, many over 100 years old, were also on display during the event. This year may very well be the final year that Steam-O-Rama will be held in Republic, as the OSEA plans to move the event to a new location, south of Halltown, as soon as next year.
Warsaw Motorcyclist Injured in Accident in Sedalia
On Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near 10th Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive, and into the path of a southbound 2009 Harley Davidson “Night Train” motorcycle.
Seneca Continues their Streak and Stays Undefeated after a Big win over Monett
Seneca with a lead in the first quarter, Gavyn Hoover takes the snap and pitches it to Jackson Marrs and he finds the endzone, they lead 14-0. Monett will put some points on the board, after Daven Madrid takes the snap and keeps it through the middle. Monett trails 21-7. Late in the second quarter, […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman from Linn Creek
A Linn Creek woman is facing charges in Camden County after she was pulled over on Wednesday. 23-year-old Lisa Ledford was pulled over by a Camden County Deputy for having an expired license plate in the early morning hours Wednesday, near Highway 54 and Illinois Street. When speaking to the Deputy, Ledford allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana, and that she had a drink, before driving. When the officer searched her car he seized what appeared to be a pipe for smoking marijuana, a clear bag with a crystal substance, another smoking pipe, and a bag that contained a small amount of marijuana. According to the report filed with the courts, Ledford was in possession of dangerous, mind-altering controlled substances, and was operating a vehicle while impaired. She is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving while under the influence.
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
