News Channel Nebraska
One dead in U-Haul and train collision in McCook
MCCOOK, Neb. -- A U-Haul truck and an AmTrak train kills one person in a collision early Tuesday morning in McCook. The McCook Public Safety Dispatch Center said they received a report of an injury accident around 4:00 a.m. on Sept. 20. Officials said the accident happened on the railroad...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
knopnews2.com
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just before midnight on Sunday a 26-year old man was found shot in the chest at the Welcome INN in North Platte. The shooter was on scene when Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue responders arrived. The call came into the Lincoln County 911...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow football claims the win over Cozad
COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - Broken Bow football made their way to Cozad for Week 5 of play Friday night. In the end, the Indians claim the victory, 42-19. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
McCook football maintains unbeaten record in win over Sidney
SIDNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - McCook football traveled to play Sidney Friday. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
