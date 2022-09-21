Here's Absolutely Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2022

It's somehow almost October(?!), and a new month means all new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix !

Maybe you're looking for a new, original, fun-filled fantasy film with a truly stacked cast? Excellent timing, as The School for Good and Evil premieres on Oct. 19!

Courtesy of Netflix

Or perhaps you're just looking to relax with some drama-filled, slightly messy reality TV? Sounds like Season 3 of Love Is Blind is exactly what you're looking for!

Courtesy of Netflix

Heck, maybe you just want something really spooky and creepy-like to get you in the Halloween spirit! Well, look no further than Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which premieres Oct. 25!

Ken Woroner/Netflix © 2022

So, here is absolutely EVERYTHING coming to Netflix in Oct. 2022:

Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In : Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two : Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Oct. 2

Forever Queens — NETFLIX SERIES

Oct. 3

Chip and Potato : Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — NETFLIX COMEDY

Oct. 5

Bling Empire : Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

High Water — NETFLIX SERIES

Jumping from High Place s — NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It! : Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — NETFLIX SERIES

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Togo — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Derry Girls : Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Doll House — NETFLIX FILM

Glitch — NETFLIX SERIES

Kev Adams: The Real Me — NETFLIX COMEDY

Luckiest Girl Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Man on Pause — NETFLIX SERIES

The Midnight Club — NETFLIX SERIES

The Mole — NETFLIX SERIES

Oddballs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Old People — NETFLIX FILM

The Redeem Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

TIGER & BUNNY 2: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Oct. 9

Missing Link

Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago : Season 4 Crystallized: Part 2

Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 10

The Cage — NETFLIX SERIES

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — NETFLIX COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — NETFLIX COMEDY

Island of the Sea Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oct. 12

Belascoarán, PI — NETFLIX SERIES

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle — NETFLIX SERIES

The Nutty Boy — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wild Croc Territory — NETFLIX SERIES

Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park : Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Exception — NETFLIX ANIME

The Playlist — NETFLIX SERIES

The Sinner : Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed — NETFLIX FILM

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — NETFLIX SERIES

Oct. 14

Black Butterflies — NETFLIX SERIES

The Curse of Bridge Hollow — NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation — NETFLIX SERIES

Holy Family — NETFLIX SERIES

Mismatched : Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Take 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Oct. 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella — NETFLIX SERIES

Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — NETFLIX COMEDY

LiSA Another Great Day — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Somebody Feed Phil : Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries : Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind : Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Notre-Dame — NETFLIX SERIES

The School for Good and Evil — NETFLIX FILM

The Stranger — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES

Barbarians II — NETFLIX SERIES

Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — NETFLIX COMEDY

Oct. 24

The Chalk Line — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip — NETFLIX FAMILY

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — NETFLIX COMEDY

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Good Nurse — NETFLIX FILM

Hellhole — NETFLIX FILM

Robbing Mussolini — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 27

Cici — NETFLIX FILM

Daniel Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dubai Bling — NETFLIX SERIES

Earthstorm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Reunion : Part 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer — NETFLIX ANIME

Oct. 28

All Quiet on the Western Front — NETFLIX FILM

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — NETFLIX SERIES

Big Mouth : Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Drink Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A STALKER — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Only — NETFLIX SERIES

My Encounter with Evil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wild is the Wind — NETFLIX FILM

Wendell & Wild — NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 29

Deadwind : Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Well, there ya have it! Oh! And be sure to bid a fond farewell to everything that will, unfortunately, be leaving Netflix in Oct. 2022 !