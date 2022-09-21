On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. we begin with news from Washington with a look at a celebration at the White House as the Biden Administration honors the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. We hear why Democrats say this will help them at the polls this November while Republicans are still speaking out against the plan.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO