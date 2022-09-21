ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Movie Did You Have No Interest In Seeing But Ended Up Loving Once You Did?

By Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

We've all been there: dragged to see some movie by a friend and/or family member — a movie that you were completely uninterested in, having been underwhelmed by the trailer, poster, and/or overall marketing for the movie.

But every once in a while, seeing a movie you had zero interest in results in a rare and exciting feat: You loved it! You found a new favorite, even!

So, with that very convoluted setup, I ask you: What's a movie that you truly had zero interest in seeing — or heck, maybe you actively didn't want to see it — but, after you watched it, you ended up loving it?

Maybe you're not into horror at all, so when your friends all wanted to go see Bodies Bodies Bodies , you were like "...meh." But you ended up absolutely ~dying~ over it!

Or perhaps you had never seen a Marvel film in your life, but when a superfan took you to see Avengers: Endgame in theaters, it made you want to go back and check out the rest of the franchise!

Heck, maybe it's an oldie, and you put off watching The Godfather forever because you were positive you'd be bored out of your freakin' mind, only to catch it on TV one day and find yourself absolutely enthralled!

Tell us a little about what movie exceeded your absolute rock bottom expectations to become one of your favorites — and a little bit about what won you over — in the comments below for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post and/or video.

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

