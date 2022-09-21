ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 5

medontlikeyou
3d ago

of course wtf... where are these so called pos parents anymore. as long as they are not held accountable people innocent people are going to keep dying and paying for all.of this. wyf

Reply(1)
2
 

CBS Philly

Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say

PHILADLPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Ogontz. A car was riddled with bullet holes on the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue around 1:30 p.m.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot 8 times throughout his body and a 30-year old woman was shot once in the shoulder.Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
CBS Philly

Man killed in hit-and-run in Mayfair, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Friday evening, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Cottman and Brous Avenues around 9:30 p.m.Police say he was struck by a black Sedan at the intersection. The Sedan then took off westbound on Cottman Avenue, sideswiping a 2006 Hyundai.Police say they discovered the pedestrian 150 feet away from the intersection. He was pronounced dead by medics at 9:38 p.m. The Investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (215) 685-3180.
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
fox29.com

Man, 41, injured in Southwest Philadelphia drive-by shooting, police say

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South 51st Street Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30, according to officials. The 41-year-old victim was outside when someone in a silver sedan drove by and shot him.
CBS Philly

Surveillance video captures shootout near Temple's campus that injured 8-year-old girl, man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University is warning students to be aware of their surroundings after a rash of violent crimes near campus. The most recent was Thursday night when a little girl was shot.Just this week, police responded to an armed home invasion, an armed robbery and Thursday's shooting, all of it near Temple's campus and all of it concerning Temple students.Security video shows multiple gunmen firing nearly 50 shots at a moving Sedan traveling along North 13th Street near Temple University Thursday night, alarming students nearby."It was rapid shots actually," sophomore Jazmin Pratt said. "And as I was looking out...
CBS Philly

Father and son targeted in attempted carjacking outside Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father and son were targeted in a carjacking attempt in Philadelphia's Tacony section. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday outside of a Dunkin' on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.The Dunkin' is right across the street from Saint Hubert's High School.Police say two men tried to steal the victim's car.Investigators say shots were fired during the incident, but it's unclear where the gunfire came from.No one was hurt and the father and son managed to get away. So far, no arrests have been made. 
CBS Philly

Man dead after shooting on South Street in Queen Village, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Queen Village that's left one person dead. Investigators say this all could have potentially stemmed from a fight.It's quiet on South Street Saturday morning but it was a very different scene earlier that morning. There are still evidence markers on the sidewalk. This happened on South Street between 4th and 5th Streets.Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police say, a fight broke out between a group of men and a group of women. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man on...
fox29.com

Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz

OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
