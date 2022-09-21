High-Speed Rail - Palmdale to Burbank
Draft copies of the Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact (EIR/EIS) are available for public view at City Hall, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite A or please visit the Authority website www.hsr.ca.gov where the public may view and download Volumes 1, 2, and 3 of the Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact (EIR/EIS) and other project materials.
Workshop Dates
Intro to Public Works Contracting Series:
Part 1: September 22, 2022
Part 2: October 6, 2022
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Palmdale to Burbank Draft EIR/EIS Online Open House
October 6, 2022
English: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Spanish: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Online and via Telephone
Palmdale to Burbank Draft EIR/EIS Online Public Hearing
October 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Online and via Telephone
