Palmdale, CA

High-Speed Rail - Palmdale to Burbank

Palmdale, California
 4 days ago
Draft copies of the Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact (EIR/EIS) are available for public view at City Hall, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite A or please visit the Authority website www.hsr.ca.gov where the public may view and download Volumes 1, 2, and 3 of the Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact (EIR/EIS) and other project materials.

Workshop Dates

Intro to Public Works Contracting Series:

Part 1: September 22, 2022

Part 2: October 6, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Palmdale to Burbank Draft EIR/EIS Online Open House

October 6, 2022

English: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Spanish: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Online and via Telephone

Palmdale to Burbank Draft EIR/EIS Online Public Hearing

October 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Online and via Telephone

