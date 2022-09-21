Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
After nearly 40 years of service, 'Heart of Danville' to end operations
DANVILLE, Ky. — At the end of this year, after almost 40 years, the Heart of Danville, one of the city’s leading nonprofits, will say goodbye. The Heart of Danville is sun-setting its operations after nearly 40 years of service. A few of the Heart’s leaders reflected on...
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WKYT 27
‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
clayconews.com
KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY
FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
The Oldest Restaurant in Kentucky Accompanies a Haunted Inn — SEE PHOTOS
On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
WTVQ
Mayor Linda Gorton urges ‘no’ vote on anti-abortion amendment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot. In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh...
WKYT 27
A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream home being built here in Lexington. This weekend, you’ll be able to tour that home for the first time when the house opens to the public.
WKYT 27
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
A different kind of senior prom
It's not exactly high school prom season, but that hasn't stopped some seniors from having the time of their lives.
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
wdrb.com
UofL professor says more voters paying attention to judicial races this election season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many in the political science field will tell you local judge races are usually overlooked. But some in Jefferson County say that may not be the case this election season. This year, there are a few factors leading some to suspect that the public is paying...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
clayconews.com
FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY: STATE POLICE POST COMMANDER GRADUATES FROM FBI NATIONAL ACADEMY IN QUANTICO, VIRGINIA
FRANKFORT, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that Captain Todd Kidd graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation occurred at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on September 13, 2022. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy...
wymt.com
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
WTVQ
Man arrested in Scott County for allegedly stealing cash register from store
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested in Scott County after allegedly stealing a cash register from a store. According to the Georgetown Police Department, 21-year-old Javion Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he stole a register filled with cash and other items from a business on Showalter Drive.
kentuckytoday.com
High court throws out computer conviction charged from Walmart self-serve checkout
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out an unlawful access to a computer conviction against a woman who scanned bar codes of items cheaper than the ones she was taking from a Walmart self-serve checkout. According to Court documents, on Oct. 5, 2018, Chasity Shirley...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble has been sentenced in connection with a scheme to steal guns and ammo from Kentucky State Police and then sell them. The crime happened nearly five years ago. In June 2018, Goble was indicted by a Scott County Grand...
