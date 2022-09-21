FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO