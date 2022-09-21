ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jambar

Football’s perfect season ends to No. 9 Wildcats

After a strong start to the season, the Youngstown State University football team fell into the loss column for the first time in 2022 against a SEC opponent in the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field Sept. 17. In what was a courageous effort, the Penguins fell by a final...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
theasburycollegian.com

Cheer team begins season with new coach

Every Friday at 6 a.m., the cheer team makes its way to the Luce for weekly team workouts, all a part of their new training regiment for the 2022-2023 season. This is just one of the changes coach Katie Wall is implementing this year as the new head coach of the cheer squad.
WILMORE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicholasville, KY
Nicholasville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Wesley Bird#The Mercer County#The Harrodsburg Herald
WLKY.com

Buffalo Trace starting demolition for expansion plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky bourbon distiller is clearing the way for a new tourism and dining option at their Frankfort distillery. Watch our coverage of the demolition above. Buffalo Trace has had construction crews working this week to demolish a gas station near the distillery's entrance, where they...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Michaels craft store opens in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
LONDON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy