Jambar
Football’s perfect season ends to No. 9 Wildcats
After a strong start to the season, the Youngstown State University football team fell into the loss column for the first time in 2022 against a SEC opponent in the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field Sept. 17. In what was a courageous effort, the Penguins fell by a final...
Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video for Northern Illinois Matchup
On Saturday night, the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats will look to improve to 4-0, as they welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies to Kroger Field. In the final buy game of the 2022 season, the Wildcats will look to put out a more complete performance following a lackluster 31-0 win over Youngstown ...
Kentucky-NIU Betting Line Slightly Shifting in Favor of the Wildcats
After opening as 24.5-point favorites, No. 8 Kentucky has seen a slight shift in the betting line go in its favor as it prepares to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Wildcats are now favored by as much as 26.5 points, according to the Action Network. While it's common for ...
theasburycollegian.com
Cheer team begins season with new coach
Every Friday at 6 a.m., the cheer team makes its way to the Luce for weekly team workouts, all a part of their new training regiment for the 2022-2023 season. This is just one of the changes coach Katie Wall is implementing this year as the new head coach of the cheer squad.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
wymt.com
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
bourboncountycitizen.com
Former Greyhound football coach Homer Goins will toss the coin at Paris’ homecoming game
PARIS, KY – There will be an awfully familiar face at Blanton Collier Stadium next Friday night when Coach Tyquan Rice’s Paris Greyhounds return to action after their bye week for their homecoming game. Homer Goins, who guided the gridiron Hounds to their first of three state football...
A different kind of senior prom
It's not exactly high school prom season, but that hasn't stopped some seniors from having the time of their lives.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WLKY.com
Buffalo Trace starting demolition for expansion plans
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky bourbon distiller is clearing the way for a new tourism and dining option at their Frankfort distillery. Watch our coverage of the demolition above. Buffalo Trace has had construction crews working this week to demolish a gas station near the distillery's entrance, where they...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
WKYT 27
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
This Abandoned Mine In Kentucky Has An Underground Waterfall You Can Explore In A Clear Kayak
The state of Kentucky is known for its ancient rock formations and breathtaking caverns, but this eccentric cave experience elevates things to the next level. With SUP Kentucky's Glow Tour in Red River Gorge, you will descend into the depths of an abandoned mining cave, which is illuminated with underwater LED lights.
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
wymt.com
Michaels craft store opens in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
