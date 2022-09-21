Read full article on original website
Jessamine County Chili Cook-Off returns, among other events for late September
Jessamine County’s annual Chili Cook-Off is making its return in Sept. Additionally, a variety of weekly events are offered throughout the fall in the Wilmore area. The Jessamine County Historical Society is bringing its annual Chili Cook-Off to Wilmore on Oct. 8. The cook-off features chili cooks from Nicholasville, Wilmore, and Keene, providing samples for visitors and competing to see whose chili is judged to be the best. The event will also feature guest speaker Susan Miller from Lexington’s Waveland Historic Site, who will give a presentation on her pictorial history book, Waveland’s Treasures.
A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream home being built here in Lexington. This weekend, you’ll be able to tour that home for the first time when the house opens to the public.
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
A different kind of senior prom
It's not exactly high school prom season, but that hasn't stopped some seniors from having the time of their lives.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
Weekender For Sept. 22–29: ’39 Steps,’ Harvest Festival, Yoga Festival And More
The 2022 Harvest Fest happens at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. You and your family are invited to celebrate all things fall. Help process sorghum and press apples for cider. Take a hayride, paint a pumpkin, climb haystacks, ride a pony and play in the hay maze. Shop for honey, breads and jams at the Harvest Market. Enjoy craft demonstrations, festival games. live music, an outdoor bar and a variety of food trucks. Harvest Fest is included in general admission. For more information, check the listings below.
KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY
FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
Applications available for Eastern Kentucky flood relief grants
SOMERSET, KY ― Applications are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program to assist families impacted by the historic flooding that devasted Eastern Kentucky in late July. The program will award up to $500 per household to cover immediate needs resulting from the floods. The grants...
Former Greyhound football coach Homer Goins will toss the coin at Paris’ homecoming game
PARIS, KY – There will be an awfully familiar face at Blanton Collier Stadium next Friday night when Coach Tyquan Rice’s Paris Greyhounds return to action after their bye week for their homecoming game. Homer Goins, who guided the gridiron Hounds to their first of three state football...
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
Look: Lexington Catholic (Kentucky) turns potential blooper into a fumbling, rumbling touchdown
Enjoy one of the wackiest plays of the high school football season thus far
Lexington community calls for change after recent violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We saw passionate pleas Thursday night on the heels of another deadly shooting in Lexington. Community members are urging the Urban County Council to address gun violence and public safety concerns the city has faced. This comes after the city reported the 100th non-deadly shooting in...
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
