Delaware State

CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Meet the candidates for Delaware state auditor

In the race for state auditor, Delawareans have two choices: Democrat Lydia York, a career accountant and attorney, and Republican Janice Lorrah, an attorney who rose to prominence by suing Delaware’s governor over his COVID-era school mask mandate. Both say they’re running to restore integrity to the Office of the Auditor — a position that traditionally doesn’t get much attention, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

The 84th annual Dad Vail Regatta moving moving to new river -- and new state

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest rowing events in the country is moving to a new river. Organizers of the Dad Vail Regatta say the race will move from the Schuylkill River to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, next May.The race needed a new home next year because of the dredging project that's happening on the Schuylkill.The Dad Vail is the largest collegiate regatta in the country.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Smyrna, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County rises to the occasion

Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawaretoday.com

Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids

With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
NEWARK, DE
Person
Jeff Allen
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cape Gazette

‘I’m doing my thing until I can’t’

I’ve written time and time again about how our brave restaurateurs weather the vagaries of a seasonal resort. I know for some of them, it’s (in the late Matt Haley’s words), “all in a day’s work.” But coping with unpredictable weather, visitor attendance and the difficulty of finding qualified help (compounded by the recent restrictions and shutdowns) is certainly a special kind of challenge.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
#Field Hockey#Bridgewater College#71st Delaware#Dupont Country Club
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WBOC

Delaware Open Burn Ban to End in Oct.

DELAWARE- The summer ban on open burning will be lifted come the start of October in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says the ban will be lifted beginning Oct. 1. If you are planning to burn, DNREC recommends telling your local Emergency Operations Center the time and location...
DELAWARE STATE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
delawarepublic.org

Candidate Conversations 2022: U.S. House candidate Lisa Blunt Rochester

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. House and in this interview, Democratic incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Strong Fall Cold Front Coming

Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Mostly clear and more humid. Low 68°. Wind: S 4-12 mph. Thursday: Warm and more humid. Scattered showers, and breezy PM. High 84°. Wind: SW/NW 8-17 mph. Thursday Night: Clearing early, windy...
ENVIRONMENT

