Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
Meet the candidates for Delaware state auditor
In the race for state auditor, Delawareans have two choices: Democrat Lydia York, a career accountant and attorney, and Republican Janice Lorrah, an attorney who rose to prominence by suing Delaware’s governor over his COVID-era school mask mandate. Both say they’re running to restore integrity to the Office of the Auditor — a position that traditionally doesn’t get much attention, ... Read More
The 84th annual Dad Vail Regatta moving moving to new river -- and new state
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest rowing events in the country is moving to a new river. Organizers of the Dad Vail Regatta say the race will move from the Schuylkill River to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, next May.The race needed a new home next year because of the dredging project that's happening on the Schuylkill.The Dad Vail is the largest collegiate regatta in the country.
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
delawaretoday.com
Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids
With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
Cape Gazette
‘I’m doing my thing until I can’t’
I’ve written time and time again about how our brave restaurateurs weather the vagaries of a seasonal resort. I know for some of them, it’s (in the late Matt Haley’s words), “all in a day’s work.” But coping with unpredictable weather, visitor attendance and the difficulty of finding qualified help (compounded by the recent restrictions and shutdowns) is certainly a special kind of challenge.
delawaretoday.com
The Top Doctors Making a Difference in Delaware in 2022
Who are the top doctors in Delaware? We asked physicians to vote for their peers, using a secure online balloting system. Delaware Today is honored to present the best of 2022.
New Garden Glass Pumpkin Festival Has Roots in Germany
In the small village of Toughkenamon tucked away in New Garden Township, the Glass Art Pumpkin Festival has made its debut. And its origin-story is even more compelling, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.
WBOC
Delaware Open Burn Ban to End in Oct.
DELAWARE- The summer ban on open burning will be lifted come the start of October in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says the ban will be lifted beginning Oct. 1. If you are planning to burn, DNREC recommends telling your local Emergency Operations Center the time and location...
delawarepublic.org
Conservation groups urge Delaware to set its own ban on harvesting female horseshoe crabs
A regional fisheries regulator appears poised to allow people to catch female horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay for the first time in a decade. But that has some conservation groups up in arms and worried the move could threaten red knot and other migratory shorebirds that feed on the horseshoe crab eggs at increased risk.
Two Chester County Roundabouts Have Saved Lives, Reduced Collisions
A recent PennDOT transportation safety report touted the safety of roundabouts in the state, including two in Chester County, noting that fatalities, injuries, and crashes have all decreased compared from when those areas were traditional intersections, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch. “Though not the right option for...
delawarepublic.org
As Xylazine arrives in Delaware's drug supply, users and harm reduction experts search for responses
Drug users and harm reduction workers in Delaware report the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine is increasingly seen in the state’s drug supply, especially in fentanyl sold in New Castle County. Xylazine isn’t yet well-understood by drug and public health researchers, leaving users and outreach workers to begin searching for ways...
delawarepublic.org
Candidate Conversations 2022: U.S. House candidate Lisa Blunt Rochester
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. House and in this interview, Democratic incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester.
WBOC
Strong Fall Cold Front Coming
Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Mostly clear and more humid. Low 68°. Wind: S 4-12 mph. Thursday: Warm and more humid. Scattered showers, and breezy PM. High 84°. Wind: SW/NW 8-17 mph. Thursday Night: Clearing early, windy...
Chester County Teen Carjacked At Gunpoint In Shopping Center Parking Lot, Police Say
A Chester County teenager escaped injury when he was carjacked at gunpoint Monday, Sept. 19, authorities said. Two armed men got inside the young driver's vehicle and stole his belongings, before taking his car in the parking lot of the Devon Square Shopping Center around 5:15 p.m., Tredyffrin Township police said.
