2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
DeSoto Times Today
Northwest Mississippi Community College announced AA degree grads
Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
Memphis museum cancels drag show as armed protesters show up
A protest against the event was organized in the museum parking lot. Police were on scene Friday evening, and the museum cancelled all programming out of an abundance of caution.
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25
The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 23-25
Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, but I’d love some peanuts, and while you’re at why don’t you be a dear and buy me some Cracker Jacks? But don’t take me out to the ballgame; take me out to the crowd at the Pink Palace Crafts Fair instead. I don't care if I never get back. After all, the Pink Palace Crafts Fair has knocked it out of the park for 50(!) years.
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Restaurant Week is kicking off in Memphis this weekend. The 10-day showcase celebrates the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine across the city. The event begins Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 2. The nationwide initiative has supported over 2,000 restaurants since 2016, according...
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
localmemphis.com
Here are resources to report blight in your Memphis neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether it's homes that are a shell of their former selves, abandoned buildings, or overgrown lots, blight impacts much of Memphis in some way. "The definition of blight is very different, depending on who you ask,” Robert Knecht said. “For what we in the city primarily focus on is basically private property conditions, and then the other thing is illegal dumping and litter."
Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight
Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
actionnews5.com
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO J.T. Young has resigned. MLGW says Young will be leaving Memphis to return to Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light. Young has been with MLGW since March 2018. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland...
MLGW president resigns, accepts new position with Florida utility company
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President J.T. Young will resign his post as the company’s top executive on Oct. 14. Young is leaving Memphis to return to his native Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light, according to a release from MLGW. “J.T. has...
Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday. Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name. His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, […]
shelbycountytn.gov
HARRIS ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES “OUR NEXT ERA” PLANNING COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Shelby County, TN – On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., the new “Our Next Era” planning committee will meet for the first time at the prominent Burch, Porter & Johnson law firm in Downtown Memphis. Modeled after Harris’ 2018 Transition Team, over. Additional Info...
Father-son relationships shape Germantown, Houston standouts
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — it’s Germantown versus Houston Friday night. A Region 8-6A showdown between neighborhood rivals and one of the biggest match ups of the season. “Let the cards fall where they may,” said Germantown head coach Gene Robinson. This game also features two stars who both come from football families. At Germantown, Jamarion […]
millington-news.com
Around Town September 22, 2022
Historic District Country Fair at Rosemark is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. The event is located at the intersection of Rosemark Road and Kerrville-Rosemark Road near the campus at Tipton-Rosemark Academy. Scheduled are a car show, agricultural equipment and livestock, food vendors, garden expo, music tent, military equipment, tours of a new museum & community center, and more. For more information, visit rosemarkhistoricdistrict.com.
actionnews5.com
Game changing breakthroughs for lung cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, but treatment of small cell lung cancer is entering a new frontier with advancements in therapies. A new type of chemotherapy was approved last year that stops the cancers from growing in some...
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Healthcare technicians wanted for Methodist Le Bonheur job fair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur said it will host a healthcare job fair Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7655 Poplar Avenue, Medical Office Bldg. A, Suite 155 in Germantown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Surgical technicians, OB technicians, emergency department, environmental service technicians and nursing assistants are asked...
