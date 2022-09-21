ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Northwest Mississippi Community College announced AA degree grads

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25

The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 23-25

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, but I’d love some peanuts, and while you’re at why don’t you be a dear and buy me some Cracker Jacks? But don’t take me out to the ballgame; take me out to the crowd at the Pink Palace Crafts Fair instead. I don't care if I never get back. After all, the Pink Palace Crafts Fair has knocked it out of the park for 50(!) years.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Restaurant Week is kicking off in Memphis this weekend. The 10-day showcase celebrates the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine across the city. The event begins Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 2. The nationwide initiative has supported over 2,000 restaurants since 2016, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Here are resources to report blight in your Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether it's homes that are a shell of their former selves, abandoned buildings, or overgrown lots, blight impacts much of Memphis in some way. "The definition of blight is very different, depending on who you ask,” Robert Knecht said. “For what we in the city primarily focus on is basically private property conditions, and then the other thing is illegal dumping and litter."
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight

Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO J.T. Young has resigned. MLGW says Young will be leaving Memphis to return to Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light. Young has been with MLGW since March 2018. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday. Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name. His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father-son relationships shape Germantown, Houston standouts

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — it’s Germantown versus Houston Friday night. A Region 8-6A showdown between neighborhood rivals and one of the biggest match ups of the season. “Let the cards fall where they may,” said Germantown head coach Gene Robinson. This game also features two stars who both come from football families. At Germantown, Jamarion […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
millington-news.com

Around Town September 22, 2022

Historic District Country Fair at Rosemark is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. The event is located at the intersection of Rosemark Road and Kerrville-Rosemark Road near the campus at Tipton-Rosemark Academy. Scheduled are a car show, agricultural equipment and livestock, food vendors, garden expo, music tent, military equipment, tours of a new museum & community center, and more. For more information, visit rosemarkhistoricdistrict.com.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Game changing breakthroughs for lung cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, but treatment of small cell lung cancer is entering a new frontier with advancements in therapies. A new type of chemotherapy was approved last year that stops the cancers from growing in some...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
MEMPHIS, TN

