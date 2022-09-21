ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Breese man killed in Lebanon crash

A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
BREESE, IL
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash

UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlinville, IL
Education
City
Greenville, IL
Litchfield, IL
Education
City
Hillsboro, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Birds, IL
Gillespie, IL
Sports
City
Mason, IL
Litchfield, IL
Sports
City
Gillespie, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Gillespie, IL
Education
City
Vandalia, IL
City
Pana, IL
City
Carlinville, IL
Carlinville, IL
Sports
City
Litchfield, IL
KOMU

Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade

Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road

A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Two local mayors to serve on board of IML

Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Brown
wgel.com

Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chs#American Football#Highschoolsports#Democrat#The Carlinville Cavaliers#Miners
edglentoday.com

Holloway Ruled "Unfit To Stand Trial" In Beheading Of 22-Year-Old Alton Woman

ALTON - Associate Judge Neil Schroeder has made a ruling on the mental health of Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of Litchfield. His decision at this point is Holloway's mental health prevents him from assisting in his own defense. Holloway is charged with the beheading of a pregnant Alton woman on June 9, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bolivar in Alton.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy