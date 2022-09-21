Read full article on original website
Related
Plans for AmazonFresh in Lincoln Square spoil; Amazon failed to address community concerns
A proposed development site at Lawrence and Western Avenues would’ve brought AmazonFresh to Lincoln Square, but Ald. Andre Vasquez said those plans have been shelved. Fifth Third Bank, the current property owner, terminated its contract.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Google is creating more jobs and homes in Chicago
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Google Effect? Experts Say Tech Giant’s Thompson Center Move Could Bring More Residents Downtown: There could be a spike in investment around the Thompson Center as developers create housing and convert buildings for an influx of Google workers, real estate leaders said.
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How accurate is the McDonald’s CEO on Chicago crime?
The CEO of McDonald's said businesses are moving out of Chicago because of crime — but some of his claims don't hold up.
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Austin Weekly News
At Mars Candy meeting, residents ponder past when thinking about site’s future
At another public meeting related to the redevelopment of the Mars Candy Factory, 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in Galewood, on Sept. 13, attendees leaned on Chicago’s history to imagine a plan for redeveloping the factory once the company closes it in 2024. Mars officials announced in January that...
fox32chicago.com
Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock
CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Chicago
Restaurants Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot proposes new, improved - and permanent - outdoor dining program
CHICAGO -- An outdoor dining program that proved to be a lifesaver for Chicago restaurants and bars during the darkest days of the pandemic would be made permanent - and expanded into the curb lane - under a mayoral plan proposed Wednesday. Last year, the City Council agreed to extend...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest
Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
rejournals.com
Eversheds Sutherland moves into top floor of the iconic Franklin in Chicago
Eversheds Sutherland has moved into a new office space at 227 West Monroe Street in Chicago, the building commonly known as The Franklin. Eversheds Sutherland now occupies the top floor of the building, substantially increasing the firm’s footprint over its previous Chicago location. The move supports the firm’s strong growth in the city, having grown to 16 attorneys, including eight partners, since first opening a Chicago office in 2019.
Courthouse News Service
Chicago’s decadeslong parking privatization contract goes before Seventh Circuit
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Thursday challenging Chicago's infamous parking meter privatization deal, in the latest of several legal attempts to oust a billion-dollar corporation that has made street parking spots in the Windy City some of the most expensive in the country. In some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rejournals.com
Evanston office building renews major tenant as owner invests in complete remodel
An energy, engineering, and resource consulting firm that has called a five-story Evanston office building home for the last 20 years has just signed a new long-term lease. Grumman/Butkus Associates occupies 26,000 square feet as the anchor tenant at the renovated 820 Davis Street. Free Market Ventures, the owner of the 85,985-square-foot building, recently completed a re-imagination of the exterior façade, lobby, common areas, and amenities.
bigislandmusic.net
“Take Me Back To Chicago” Coming October 7
Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m. The timeless music of Chicago comes to life with CTA (Chicago Transit Authority), featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and co-founding member of Chicago, Danny Seraphine, in Take Me Back to Chicago. The concert will take place at the Kahilu Theatre on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7 p.m.
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
What are your favorite streets to walk down in Chicago?
I like to take long, aimless, ambling walks through the city. I often prefer streets with a lot of businesses to residential streets, even though looking at the houses can be nice.
rejournals.com
First Bank Chicago named one of the best places to work in Chicago
For the fifth consecutive year, Crain’s Chicago Business has recognized First Bank Chicago, formerly known as First Bank of Highland Park, as a Top 100 finalist in its annual Best Places to Work ranking. The award program, which surveys hundreds of employees across Chicagoland, identifies and recognizes the Chicago area’s best employers and provides organizations with valuable employee feedback.
thecitymenus.com
Southwire announces closure of Waukegan plant
As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16. The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord,...
Best Everything Vendor: Truck Outside the Garfield Green Line Stop
Best of Bronzeville & Washington Park 2022 The post Best Everything Vendor: Truck Outside the Garfield Green Line Stop appeared first on South Side Weekly.
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
Comments / 0