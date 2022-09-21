ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Google is creating more jobs and homes in Chicago

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Google Effect? Experts Say Tech Giant’s Thompson Center Move Could Bring More Residents Downtown: There could be a spike in investment around the Thompson Center as developers create housing and convert buildings for an influx of Google workers, real estate leaders said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say

MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
fox32chicago.com

Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock

CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Green Space#Business Industry#Linus Business#Leed Gold
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest

Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Eversheds Sutherland moves into top floor of the iconic Franklin in Chicago

Eversheds Sutherland has moved into a new office space at 227 West Monroe Street in Chicago, the building commonly known as The Franklin. Eversheds Sutherland now occupies the top floor of the building, substantially increasing the firm’s footprint over its previous Chicago location. The move supports the firm’s strong growth in the city, having grown to 16 attorneys, including eight partners, since first opening a Chicago office in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
rejournals.com

Evanston office building renews major tenant as owner invests in complete remodel

An energy, engineering, and resource consulting firm that has called a five-story Evanston office building home for the last 20 years has just signed a new long-term lease. Grumman/Butkus Associates occupies 26,000 square feet as the anchor tenant at the renovated 820 Davis Street. Free Market Ventures, the owner of the 85,985-square-foot building, recently completed a re-imagination of the exterior façade, lobby, common areas, and amenities.
EVANSTON, IL
bigislandmusic.net

“Take Me Back To Chicago” Coming October 7

Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m. The timeless music of Chicago comes to life with CTA (Chicago Transit Authority), featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and co-founding member of Chicago, Danny Seraphine, in Take Me Back to Chicago. The concert will take place at the Kahilu Theatre on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

First Bank Chicago named one of the best places to work in Chicago

For the fifth consecutive year, Crain’s Chicago Business has recognized First Bank Chicago, formerly known as First Bank of Highland Park, as a Top 100 finalist in its annual Best Places to Work ranking. The award program, which surveys hundreds of employees across Chicagoland, identifies and recognizes the Chicago area’s best employers and provides organizations with valuable employee feedback.
CHICAGO, IL
thecitymenus.com

Southwire announces closure of Waukegan plant

As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16. The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy