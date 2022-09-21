Read full article on original website
Mighty Moose 5K raising money for ovarian cancer research in Concord woman's memory
CONCORD, Mass. — A small Massachusetts town is making a big difference when it comes to the fight against ovarian cancer. Shortly before Jenna Swaim died from ovarian cancer at 43, the Concord mom told her family she wanted to leave a lasting mark. “One of the things that...
5 for Good: Lexington-based foundation fights pediatric brain tumors
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Six-year-old Isaac Clayman is very familiar with the children’s book,"Will Jax Be Home for Thanksgiving?" not just because his mother Samarrah Clayman wrote the story, but because Isaac lived the real thing. "I wrote it very much for my older daughter,” Samarrah Clayman said. “She...
This garden helps Massachusetts veterans heal, connect, and get back to nature
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2018, a local military family started theVeterans Garden in West Bridgewater – a place for beterans and military families to gather, connect and heal. A local veteran donated land and others help however they can. Veterans and their families can grow produce and flowers for themselves, but they’re also giving back: extra produce is shared with the Veterans’ Kitchen in Fall River.
Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
Artists advance Latino and Afro-Latino culture through public art & poetry
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Marka 27 may not yet be a household name, but his work is unmistakable. Born in Juarez, México and raised in Texas, Victor Quiñones eventually moved north and lived in Boston for twelve years. Since getting his start in graffiti writing, Quiñones has worked...
Salvation Army in Lynn joins forces with Greater Boston Food Bank to feed families
LYNN, Mass. — The Salvation Army in Lynn is on a mission to provide a basic need that can lead to a more stable well-being with help from theGreater Boston Food Bank. Deb Gerbick is a single mother to Irie, 4, and Kai, 7. An injury has left her out of work, struggling to pay the bills and feed her boys, one who suffers from a severe food allergy.
Massachusetts bed-and-breakfast ranked among top 10 haunted hotels in US
FALL RIVER, Mass. — USA Today has released its list of the top haunted hotels in the country, and a bed-and-breakfast in Massachusetts has made the list. The Lizzie Borden House, a B&B and museum in Fall River, came in at No. 10 on USA Today's 10Best list. In...
Massachusetts-based company has created a sustainable and machine-washable yoga mat
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Can you will a solution to life’s challenges? Donna Lee says she did. In January 2020 Lee took an online manifesting class that she says opened a new door in life. She doesn’t consider herself an inventor – after all, her 9-to-5 is a desk job - But she’s always considered herself a solution seeker. In this case, the problem was the shared mats this yoga practitioner found at the gym. She was never able to get them as clean as she wanted. Lee set out to create a reusable and washable yoga mat. Now herR-Yolo yoga mat is loved by locals and LA celebrities alike.
Why are sleep experts concerned about giving melatonin to children?
BOSTON — A national group of sleep experts is urging parents to get medical advice before giving melatonin or any other supplement to their child. Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent and young adult medicine at Mass General for Children, explains why.
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
Greater Boston Food Bank's need and help stretches to New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Boxes and bags of colorful produce fill tables set up in the parking lot behind theGreater New Bedford Community Health Center. “Today we have corn on the cob, collard greens, fresh bananas,” said Letticia Caban, patient community advocate at GNBCHC. Caban, who helps check...
Swimmer raises thousands for Greater Boston Food Bank with record swim
NAHANT, Mass. — TheGreater Boston Food Bank relies on donations from groups and individuals. One of the organization’s most generous supporters is a man who pulls in donations by pushing himself to the limit. Mike Klonsky slathers on petroleum jelly, snaps on swim goggles and tries to calm...
Beloved Hicks Auto Body owner gets square named for him
Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive.
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
WCVB's Doug Meehan tries hand at being firefighter, EMS responder
BOSTON — Every day, firefighters and EMS professionals are out helping save lives. But what is it like to walk the in their boots and what does it take to do their job?. WCVB’s Doug Meehan had the chance to find out. At first glance, the image of...
Search for family of fallen WWII sailor leads to his namesake nearly 3,000 miles away in Ireland
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Soon after a Massachusetts town official's plea for help in finding the family of a fallen World War II sailor, the mystery was solved thanks to a memorable conversation a tourist had while on vacation nearly 3,000 miles away. For Ben Quelle, Attleboro's director of veteran...
Friday, September 30: Chronicle History Quiz
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Join us for another of our trademark local history quizzes (don’t worry - still no grading!) Tonight we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street where three U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
The face of politics is changing in Chelsea
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The majority of residents in Chelsea are Latinos, but that wasn’t reflected in the city’s leadership until recently. In the past few years, four Latinas have run successful campaigns for school committees andcity council, thanks in part to the help of Gladys Vega. Vega...
Monday, September 26: Dining Around the World
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Asian food scene is booming in Greater Boston, with many local restaurants focusing on region-specific dishes. Anthony Everett samples Thai “tapas” at Ma Hani Yom in Brookline. We visit old friends at Burmese restaurant Yoma in Allston. The popular Instagrammer known as “Boston Food Bae” takes us to her favorite udon restaurant, Futago in Boston. And we indulge in Korean dish Bibimbap at food truck Bibim Box. Those stops and more on tonight’s food journey.
