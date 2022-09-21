ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

WCVB

5 for Good: Lexington-based foundation fights pediatric brain tumors

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Six-year-old Isaac Clayman is very familiar with the children’s book,"Will Jax Be Home for Thanksgiving?" not just because his mother Samarrah Clayman wrote the story, but because Isaac lived the real thing. "I wrote it very much for my older daughter,” Samarrah Clayman said. “She...
LEXINGTON, MA
WCVB

This garden helps Massachusetts veterans heal, connect, and get back to nature

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2018, a local military family started theVeterans Garden in West Bridgewater – a place for beterans and military families to gather, connect and heal. A local veteran donated land and others help however they can. Veterans and their families can grow produce and flowers for themselves, but they’re also giving back: extra produce is shared with the Veterans’ Kitchen in Fall River.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
WCVB

Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
SUDBURY, MA
WCVB

Salvation Army in Lynn joins forces with Greater Boston Food Bank to feed families

LYNN, Mass. — The Salvation Army in Lynn is on a mission to provide a basic need that can lead to a more stable well-being with help from theGreater Boston Food Bank. Deb Gerbick is a single mother to Irie, 4, and Kai, 7. An injury has left her out of work, struggling to pay the bills and feed her boys, one who suffers from a severe food allergy.
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts-based company has created a sustainable and machine-washable yoga mat

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Can you will a solution to life’s challenges? Donna Lee says she did. In January 2020 Lee took an online manifesting class that she says opened a new door in life. She doesn’t consider herself an inventor – after all, her 9-to-5 is a desk job - But she’s always considered herself a solution seeker. In this case, the problem was the shared mats this yoga practitioner found at the gym. She was never able to get them as clean as she wanted. Lee set out to create a reusable and washable yoga mat. Now herR-Yolo yoga mat is loved by locals and LA celebrities alike.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Greater Boston Food Bank's need and help stretches to New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Boxes and bags of colorful produce fill tables set up in the parking lot behind theGreater New Bedford Community Health Center. “Today we have corn on the cob, collard greens, fresh bananas,” said Letticia Caban, patient community advocate at GNBCHC. Caban, who helps check...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Swimmer raises thousands for Greater Boston Food Bank with record swim

NAHANT, Mass. — TheGreater Boston Food Bank relies on donations from groups and individuals. One of the organization’s most generous supporters is a man who pulls in donations by pushing himself to the limit. Mike Klonsky slathers on petroleum jelly, snaps on swim goggles and tries to calm...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Friday, September 30: Chronicle History Quiz

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Join us for another of our trademark local history quizzes (don’t worry - still no grading!) Tonight we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street where three U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The face of politics is changing in Chelsea

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The majority of residents in Chelsea are Latinos, but that wasn’t reflected in the city’s leadership until recently. In the past few years, four Latinas have run successful campaigns for school committees andcity council, thanks in part to the help of Gladys Vega. Vega...
CHELSEA, MA
WCVB

Monday, September 26: Dining Around the World

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Asian food scene is booming in Greater Boston, with many local restaurants focusing on region-specific dishes. Anthony Everett samples Thai “tapas” at Ma Hani Yom in Brookline. We visit old friends at Burmese restaurant Yoma in Allston. The popular Instagrammer known as “Boston Food Bae” takes us to her favorite udon restaurant, Futago in Boston. And we indulge in Korean dish Bibimbap at food truck Bibim Box. Those stops and more on tonight’s food journey.
BOSTON, MA

