Overland Park, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park to consider issuing $55M in STAR bonds for Bluhawk sports arena

Overland Park may soon issue roughly $55 million worth of STAR bonds to help construct a multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in the southern portion of the city. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee met to discuss issuing state-approved STAR bonds for the construction of the $85 million Bluhawk Sports Park near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
plattecountycitizen.com

A look inside the new KCI

The Kansas City Aviation Department this week released a list of vendors to open shop inside the new one-terminal Kansas City International Airport. The new KCI is set to open in about six months, with construction largely complete. Details are starting to emerge about the interior, including the vendor list.
KCTV 5

City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
fox4kc.com

Overland park firefighters battle fire, no injuries reported

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.
Pizza Marketplace

Marco's opens location in Missouri

Marco's Pizza has opened a location in Lee's Summit, Missouri, under the helm of franchisees Jered Jerome and Andy Welch. It's their fourth location, and they have a goal of opening 15 more locations in Kansas City, according to a press release. Welch brings 20 years of multi-unit management with...
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean

The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park Farmers Market named ‘America’s favorite’ in new nationwide vote

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the best in the country, according to a new online poll of thousands of farmers’ markets from around the U.S. Driving the news: The 60-year-old market in downtown Overland Park took home the title of America’s “favorite farmers market” in the 14th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration put on, in part, by the American Farmland Trust.
