bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park to consider issuing $55M in STAR bonds for Bluhawk sports arena
Overland Park may soon issue roughly $55 million worth of STAR bonds to help construct a multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in the southern portion of the city. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee met to discuss issuing state-approved STAR bonds for the construction of the $85 million Bluhawk Sports Park near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
Best farmers market in the US is in Kansas City area
The Overland Park Farmer's Market won a national competition naming it the best farmers market in the U.S. in 2022.
Condition of Brush Creek has attention of KCMO residents, city leaders
The condition of Brush Creek east of The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, has the attention of residents and city leaders, with future changes on the horizon.
kcur.org
It's time to dust off those trail boots. Here are some of the best hiking places around Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Name a better sensation than crunching leaves underfoot on a snappy cool morning. Here are just a few notable spaces where you can experience Missouri nature...
plattecountycitizen.com
A look inside the new KCI
The Kansas City Aviation Department this week released a list of vendors to open shop inside the new one-terminal Kansas City International Airport. The new KCI is set to open in about six months, with construction largely complete. Details are starting to emerge about the interior, including the vendor list.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
Weekend road closures impact 2 Kansas City-area major events
Road closures in the Kansas City area will impact drivers trying to reach the Plaza Art Fair and the KU Jayhawks football game in Lawrence.
KCTV 5
City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
Sneak peek inside the new Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City International Airport is set to open a new terminal in March. However, work is still underway.
fox4kc.com
Overland park firefighters battle fire, no injuries reported
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.
KCTV 5
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's opens location in Missouri
Marco's Pizza has opened a location in Lee's Summit, Missouri, under the helm of franchisees Jered Jerome and Andy Welch. It's their fourth location, and they have a goal of opening 15 more locations in Kansas City, according to a press release. Welch brings 20 years of multi-unit management with...
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Sheriff wants deputy pay boost — Here’s how salaries stack up to other local agencies
As Johnson County considers raising starting salaries for deputies at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, local data shows that starting deputies in that department typically begin with higher salaries than officers in many other local police departments — but may experience less pay growth over time. Driving the...
islands.com
Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean
The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Farmers Market named ‘America’s favorite’ in new nationwide vote
The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the best in the country, according to a new online poll of thousands of farmers’ markets from around the U.S. Driving the news: The 60-year-old market in downtown Overland Park took home the title of America’s “favorite farmers market” in the 14th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration put on, in part, by the American Farmland Trust.
kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
3 Kansas City-area business owners accused of wiring drug money to Mexico
Three Kansas City area business owners are among 47 people who've been indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy worth $4.7 million.
kcur.org
Generations of recipes help restaurant owners bring Hispanic heritage to Kansas City
There are many ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. People learn about the cultures that have had such a significant impact on Kansas City. They donate to Hispanic charities. And they dine out at restaurants featuring cuisine from the countries being celebrated. David Lopez, manager at Manny's Restaurant, a family...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
