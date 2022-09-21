Did you enjoy Modern Warfare II’s first beta weekend? If you missed out on all the fun, the beta reopens for all platforms this coming Saturday, 24 September. It’s certainly an exciting time for Call of Duty fans. Just last week, Warzone 2.0 was finally unveiled in addition to Modern Warfare II’s own multiplayer map. Amidst all of this though, there is an elephant in the room. That’s right. The future exclusivity of Call of Duty is still up for debate.

