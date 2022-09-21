Read full article on original website
Today is a great day for fans of house customisation, building elaborate fictional romance plots and drowning innocent characters in pools. That’s right. One of EA’s most beloved titles, The Sims 4, is going free to play on all platforms, meaning that soon anyone will be able to lose hundreds of hours of their time by living vicariously through their ideal virtual world at no extra cost.
Did you enjoy Modern Warfare II’s first beta weekend? If you missed out on all the fun, the beta reopens for all platforms this coming Saturday, 24 September. It’s certainly an exciting time for Call of Duty fans. Just last week, Warzone 2.0 was finally unveiled in addition to Modern Warfare II’s own multiplayer map. Amidst all of this though, there is an elephant in the room. That’s right. The future exclusivity of Call of Duty is still up for debate.
This isn’t the first time that gambling has hit the gaming headlines this week. Just a few days ago, Twitch banned the streaming of “slots, roulette or dice games that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection,” after prominent streamers - including Pokimane - threatened to go on strike. Now, Madden 23 players are threatening to do the same due to the title’s awful in-game gambling odds.
It’s that time of the month again PlayStation fans. That’s right. It’s time for the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus catalogues to update. What do you mean you’ve got a never-ending backlog? There’s always room for one more game, especially if it’s free. Earlier this month, TOEM, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Need For Speed Heat became free for all PS Plus subscribers but if that’s not enough to keep you busy, read on.
Twitch Bans Gambling Sites After Pokimane And Other Streamers Threaten Strike Action
Gambling, and whether or not it should be allowed, has been a hot topic on Twitch lately. Streamers playing and broadcasting online gambling seems to have been rising in popularity lately, which of course has the potential to be harmful to young and vulnerable viewers. Twitch can be a really...
