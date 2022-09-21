ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Related
GAMINGbible

'The Sims 4' Goes Free To Play, With Extra DLC For Existing Players

Today is a great day for fans of house customisation, building elaborate fictional romance plots and drowning innocent characters in pools. That’s right. One of EA’s most beloved titles, The Sims 4, is going free to play on all platforms, meaning that soon anyone will be able to lose hundreds of hours of their time by living vicariously through their ideal virtual world at no extra cost.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

EA Executive Isn't Against Call Of Duty Going Xbox Exclusive

Did you enjoy Modern Warfare II’s first beta weekend? If you missed out on all the fun, the beta reopens for all platforms this coming Saturday, 24 September. It’s certainly an exciting time for Call of Duty fans. Just last week, Warzone 2.0 was finally unveiled in addition to Modern Warfare II’s own multiplayer map. Amidst all of this though, there is an elephant in the room. That’s right. The future exclusivity of Call of Duty is still up for debate.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Madden 23' Players Go On Strike After Awful In-Game Gambling Odds

This isn’t the first time that gambling has hit the gaming headlines this week. Just a few days ago, Twitch banned the streaming of “slots, roulette or dice games that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection,” after prominent streamers - including Pokimane - threatened to go on strike. Now, Madden 23 players are threatening to do the same due to the title’s awful in-game gambling odds.
GAMBLING
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Is Adding Loads More Games Today

It’s that time of the month again PlayStation fans. That’s right. It’s time for the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus catalogues to update. What do you mean you’ve got a never-ending backlog? There’s always room for one more game, especially if it’s free. Earlier this month, TOEM, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Need For Speed Heat became free for all PS Plus subscribers but if that’s not enough to keep you busy, read on.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

