What to know about dermoid cysts
A dermoid cyst is a sac of cells containing tissues that are usually present on the skin’s surface. They form during fetal development and grow slowly, so a person may not notice them until late childhood or adulthood. Dermoid cysts are. noncancerous, or benign. While doctors do not know...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Drinking 4 cups of tea daily may reduce type 2 diabetes risk
Researchers investigated the effects of drinking different types of tea—such as green tea, oolong tea, and black tea—on diabetes risk. They found that drinking 1–3 cups of tea decreased type 2 diabetes risk slightly but that drinking 4 or more cups of tea daily was linked to a 17% lower risk.
How does hot water affect eczema?
Eczema is a chronic skin condition that causes itchy, dry, and inflamed skin. A person may worsen eczema symptoms by bathing or showering using too hot water. Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, itchy, and scaly patches. Regularly washing the skin is necessary to hydrate it and keep it clean.
Adults with ADHD may be twice as likely to develop cardiovascular diseases
A large population-based study in Sweden recently showed that individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were at a two-fold higher risk of all types of cardiovascular diseases than those without ADHD. Among adults with ADHD, men, younger people, and those with comorbid psychiatric conditions exhibited increased cardiovascular risk. The...
Caffeine and migraine: What is the link?
For some people, caffeine consumption can trigger migraine symptoms. However, others may find it helps ease their pain, especially in combination with other medications. Scientists are not sure why people have different reactions. Caffeine is a stimulant present in many beverages and foods, including coffee, tea, and chocolate. Many people...
Diets worldwide only slightly healthier than 30 years ago
Researchers investigated how global dietary patterns changed between 1990 and 2018. They found that diets became modestly healthier by 2018. They concluded that dietary recommendations should be based on localized nutrition data. of global preventable mortality. Existing evidence suggests that different foods and nutrients have synergistic and complementary effects when...
Why researchers say you should stop taking aspirin if you’re taking warfarin
People may take aspirin for several reasons, such as to help prevent heart attacks. Some people take warfarin to help prevent blood clots. Yet some people who take warfarin also take aspirin. Since aspirin is available over the counter, some people may take it without a recommendation from their doctor.
