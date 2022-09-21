Read full article on original website
What to know about dermoid cysts
A dermoid cyst is a sac of cells containing tissues that are usually present on the skin’s surface. They form during fetal development and grow slowly, so a person may not notice them until late childhood or adulthood. Dermoid cysts are. noncancerous, or benign. While doctors do not know...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Adults with ADHD may be twice as likely to develop cardiovascular diseases
A large population-based study in Sweden recently showed that individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were at a two-fold higher risk of all types of cardiovascular diseases than those without ADHD. Among adults with ADHD, men, younger people, and those with comorbid psychiatric conditions exhibited increased cardiovascular risk. The...
Drinking 4 cups of tea daily may reduce type 2 diabetes risk
Researchers investigated the effects of drinking different types of tea—such as green tea, oolong tea, and black tea—on diabetes risk. They found that drinking 1–3 cups of tea decreased type 2 diabetes risk slightly but that drinking 4 or more cups of tea daily was linked to a 17% lower risk.
Is it possible to detect oral cancer early?
A dentist may detect oral cancer during a routine dental checkup. If they suspect abnormalities in the oral cavity, they may refer the person to a doctor or cancer specialist for more tests. the tongue, lips, gums, palate, teeth, and inside lining of the cheeks. If a person develops cancer...
Balanced meal timing may benefit cognitive health, study shows
A new study finds that meeting our daily energy needs through three relatively similar meals may be the best way to avoid cognitive decline. Skipping breakfast, according to the study, is associated with a decline in cognitive health. The study also finds that tilting your energy intake toward one meal...
Caffeine and migraine: What is the link?
For some people, caffeine consumption can trigger migraine symptoms. However, others may find it helps ease their pain, especially in combination with other medications. Scientists are not sure why people have different reactions. Caffeine is a stimulant present in many beverages and foods, including coffee, tea, and chocolate. Many people...
Existing heart medication may help treat alcohol use disorder
Researchers from the National Institutes of Health studied a medication with existing FDA approval to see if it would work for an alternative purpose. Spironolactone is prescribed to treat heart conditions. Because the medication is a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, the researchers were interested to see if it would yield benefits in treating alcohol use disorder.
Does advanced stage Parkinson's disease cause people to sleep more?
Parkinson’s disease can cause daytime sleepiness, particularly in the advanced stages of the disease. Brain changes, medications, and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease may all lead to people sleeping more during the day. Parkinson’s disease (PD) may cause people to feel sleepier or have periods of sleep during the...
‘Night owls’ may have greater type 2 diabetes and heart disease risk than ‘early birds’
Chronotype describes what time of day people tend to be more active. ‘Early birds’ get up promptly and are active in the morning, while ‘night owls’ take longer to get going in the day, but like to stay up late. Recently, research has suggested that chronotype may...
Why researchers say you should stop taking aspirin if you’re taking warfarin
People may take aspirin for several reasons, such as to help prevent heart attacks. Some people take warfarin to help prevent blood clots. Yet some people who take warfarin also take aspirin. Since aspirin is available over the counter, some people may take it without a recommendation from their doctor.
Record $126M grant to help map the brain, better understand diseases like Alzheimer's
There is still much scientists do not know about the human brain. The Salk Institute recently launched the Center for Multiomic Human Brain Cell Atlas to better understand how brain cells work and change as we grow older. Experts hope findings from the new Center will help create potential therapies...
