Bellport, NY

HuntingtonNow

Letter: Facts Not Falsehoods Should Prevail on Coindre Hall

We are fortunate to have two of the premier Suffolk County historic properties in Huntington, the Vanderbilt Museum and West Neck Farm, A.K.A. Coindre Hall. Both properties are owned by the County and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and dedicated to the Suffolk County Historic Trust. As such, they mandate protection and restoration.
HUNTINGTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead has no more time to waste

Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
RIVERHEAD, NY
eastendbeacon.com

After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions

Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
PIX11

The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
BROOKHAVEN, NY
midislandtimes.com

2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
HICKSVILLE, NY
TBR News Media

Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff

Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
nysenate.gov

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A hike and history lesson on Jones Beach

Summer may be over, but Jones Beach State Park exists year round. And as long as the park is open, the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center always has something in store for you. The Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center is relatively new, having opened in September of 2020...
WANTAGH, NY

