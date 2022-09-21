Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Letter: Facts Not Falsehoods Should Prevail on Coindre Hall
We are fortunate to have two of the premier Suffolk County historic properties in Huntington, the Vanderbilt Museum and West Neck Farm, A.K.A. Coindre Hall. Both properties are owned by the County and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and dedicated to the Suffolk County Historic Trust. As such, they mandate protection and restoration.
Riverhead has no more time to waste
Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
PJ village board nears acquisition of 49 Sheep Pasture, addresses Six Acre Park, ticks, rental property code
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees covered a range of issues during a business meeting Monday, Sept. 19. With trustees Stan Loucks and Lauren Sheprow absent, the board approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract to purchase the historic derelict home at 49 Sheep Pasture Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastendbeacon.com
After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions
Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
4 new Evolve charging stations open in Riverhead
Evolve now has 100 high-speed charging stations across New York state.
The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
Field & Stream Store to Convert to Public Lands Brand
The Field & Stream store in Melville will become a Public Lands store on Oct. 21. Part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods company, the Public Lands brand emphasizes outdoor sports and activities, while de-emphasizing hunting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
27east.com
Southampton Village Will Launch Pilot Program in Attempt To Alleviate Traffic Issues
In an attempt to alleviate the traffic congestion that has been a continued source of frustration and ire for village residents, Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren announced at a work... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
Air cargo logistics hub in Calverton planned by Triple Five affiliate to enhance package delivery services on Long Island
The Triple Five affiliate in a $40 million land deal with the Town of Riverhead presented updated plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday that would transform the Calverton Enterprise Park into a regional air cargo logistics hub for package delivery services to consumers on Long Island. Calverton Aviation...
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
midislandtimes.com
2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair
For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
Bald eagle hit on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk euthanized
A driver spotted the injured bird on Thursday morning on Sunrise just east of the William Floyd Parkway.
Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff
Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
A bald eagle is on the mend after apparently being hit by a truck in Suffolk County.
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Herald Community Newspapers
A hike and history lesson on Jones Beach
Summer may be over, but Jones Beach State Park exists year round. And as long as the park is open, the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center always has something in store for you. The Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center is relatively new, having opened in September of 2020...
Comments / 0