Today, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) held a press conference on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, NY to announce progress in their effort to rid Long Island communities of local abortion restrictions known as "trigger laws." Two weeks ago, Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, which found that 5 communities on Long Island still had restrictions on the books, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. In the two weeks since, The Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay have heeded their demands, and repealed their local abortion restrictions in a quiet fashion.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO