ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal

Riverhead has no more time to waste

Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
RIVERHEAD, NY
eastendbeacon.com

After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions

Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, NY
City
Patchogue, NY
Patchogue, NY
Education
Patchogue, NY
Government
midislandtimes.com

2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
HICKSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Filtration#Fresh Air#Cool Air
Herald Community Newspapers

Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues

Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues. The ongoing land battle between the Village of Atlantic Beach and the Chabad of the Beaches tilted in favor of the Long Beach congregation on Sept. 6, when U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert issued a preliminary injunction against the village’s claim of eminent domain.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Today, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) held a press conference on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, NY to announce progress in their effort to rid Long Island communities of local abortion restrictions known as "trigger laws." Two weeks ago, Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, which found that 5 communities on Long Island still had restrictions on the books, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. In the two weeks since, The Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay have heeded their demands, and repealed their local abortion restrictions in a quiet fashion.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff

Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow

Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62

Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy