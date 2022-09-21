Read full article on original website
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
Riverhead has no more time to waste
Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
longisland.com
Four EV Charging Stations To Be Installed in Port Jeff Station Shopping Center Lot
A plan is in the works to add electrical vehicle charging stations to Station Plaza at 5145 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. The shopping center is home to Staples, Shoprite and TJ Maxx among other retailers. The company that is proposing to install the EV charging stations is Electrify...
eastendbeacon.com
After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions
Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
midislandtimes.com
2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair
For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
Field & Stream Store to Convert to Public Lands Brand
The Field & Stream store in Melville will become a Public Lands store on Oct. 21. Part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods company, the Public Lands brand emphasizes outdoor sports and activities, while de-emphasizing hunting.
PJ village board nears acquisition of 49 Sheep Pasture, addresses Six Acre Park, ticks, rental property code
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees covered a range of issues during a business meeting Monday, Sept. 19. With trustees Stan Loucks and Lauren Sheprow absent, the board approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract to purchase the historic derelict home at 49 Sheep Pasture Road.
Herald Community Newspapers
Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues
Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues. The ongoing land battle between the Village of Atlantic Beach and the Chabad of the Beaches tilted in favor of the Long Beach congregation on Sept. 6, when U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert issued a preliminary injunction against the village’s claim of eminent domain.
longisland.com
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Today, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) held a press conference on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, NY to announce progress in their effort to rid Long Island communities of local abortion restrictions known as "trigger laws." Two weeks ago, Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, which found that 5 communities on Long Island still had restrictions on the books, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. In the two weeks since, The Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay have heeded their demands, and repealed their local abortion restrictions in a quiet fashion.
Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff
Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
Strong winds rip tree from ground, crushing several parked cars in Queens
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday in Flushing at 165th and 43rd Avenue.
27east.com
Southampton Village Will Launch Pilot Program in Attempt To Alleviate Traffic Issues
In an attempt to alleviate the traffic congestion that has been a continued source of frustration and ire for village residents, Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren announced at a work... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
Say goodbye to summer, cold front headed for NYC
A foggy view of the Brooklyn Bridge. Thursday is the last day of summer. Temperatures will stay in the 70s by day and drop to the high 40s by the weekend. [ more › ]
Air cargo logistics hub in Calverton planned by Triple Five affiliate to enhance package delivery services on Long Island
The Triple Five affiliate in a $40 million land deal with the Town of Riverhead presented updated plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday that would transform the Calverton Enterprise Park into a regional air cargo logistics hub for package delivery services to consumers on Long Island. Calverton Aviation...
NBC New York
Fall Chill Arrives With First Day of Autumn 2022 — and NY Already Has a Frost Advisory
Fall is here -- and so is the chill. The first frost advisory of the season was issued Friday for New York's Sullivan and western Ulster counties ahead of an expected temperature drop Friday night. The cooler overnight temperatures could bring NYC its first dip into the 40s since early May.
newyorkalmanack.com
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading
This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Herald Community Newspapers
FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62
Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
