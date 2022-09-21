ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Jet crashes at airport in eastern Washington; no injuries

PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers and crew escaped from a small jet aircraft that crashed and caught fire while landing Tuesday morning at an airport in Pasco, Washington. Ben Shearer, a Pasco Fire Department spokesperson, said the twin-engine Cessna Citation's landing gear failed, causing it to skid down the runway and sparking a fire at around 7 a.m., The Tri-City Herald reported. Everyone on board exited the plane and firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said.
Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser

(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
Vegetation fire nears 1000 acres in Prosser

Highway 221 has been closed for the fire. SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 4:04 p.m. - Multiple fire agencies are responding to a vegetation fire off Wine Country Road and West Gibbon Road, near Interstate 82 Milepost 88. Crews are estimating a fire between 600 and 1,000 acres. The surrounding area is only vegetation and wildlife, according to Mike McKenna with West Benton Fire Rescue.
Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
Fire Burns 70 Acres, One Building in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Crews from around the Tri-Cities raced to the scene of a brush fire that ignited along the side of I-82 Thursday afternoon. The fire quickly grew to 70 acres in size and crossed over into a nearby commercial/industrial park where it set a building housing foam insulation and industrial adhesives ablaze. The fire forced nearby Trios Southridge Hospital to set up triage tents outside their emergency room for those feeling irritated from the smoke that settled over the area. Evacuation orders were issued for a short time in nearby neighborhoods as the fire burned somewhat close to homes in the area. Those orders have since been lifted. It's not clear how the fire started. Southbound 395 was closed for a time while crews battled the blaze, which is said to be contained and not growing. The investigation into what caused the fire continues.
Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
Kennewick house fire sends one to the hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2716 West 6th Place around 8:20 a.m. When someone called the fire in to dispatch, the dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background. Crews were on scene within five minutes. They found a fire coming from the back...
Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?

There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.

