SYDNEY (AP) — It was 11 long months for Kia Nurse after she tore her right ACL in a WNBA playoff game last year. After missing the Phoenix Mercury’s entire season, she’s back and leading Canada to a strong start in the women’s World Cup. The team is 3-0 and clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with two games left. “I’ve seen a lot of change the last few years,” Nurse said of Canada’s basketball program. “An entirely new coaching staff, some new players. Its been amazing to see the new people helping our team. It’s something we rely on.” Longtime Canadian players Kim Gaucher and Miranda Ayim retired, paving the way for younger players to step up. Nurse and Natalie Achonwa are now two of the veteran leaders despite being under 30.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO