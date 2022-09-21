Read full article on original website
In Style
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
Shortly after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “furious” over their children’s denied HRH status, new details on what exactly is stalling King Charles III’s decision have been revealed. Despite the fact that the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted the...
Future Sells Publishing Catalog to Investment Firm
Future has sold the publishing rights to his recorded output from 2004 to 2020 to the investment firm Influence Media Partners, Variety and Billboard report. The catalog contains 612 titles, including collaborations with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and the Weeknd. Variety reports the value of the deal to be in the “high eight figures.”
50 Cent Celebrates End of STARZ Deal With 25 Shows in Development
50 Cent is celebrating a glorious run with STARZ, having served as the mastermind behind the legendary Power franchise. The New York rapper turned television boss and mega-entrepreneur announced via Instagram that his deal with the network ended on Saturday, Sept. 17. While counting his racks in another Instagram clip,...
50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks
50 Cent is taking his production talents elsewhere. He announced his deal with Starz is officially done. As per Deadline, 50 Cent is no longer in business with the network that brought us Power. Last week, the Queens native took to social media to confirm the speculation that he has chosen not to renew his contractual option […] The post 50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Apple Music Live Announces Performance From Wizkid This Fall
The Grammy-Award winning artist will perform in London this Fall and the only way you can catch it is on Apple Music!
withguitars.com
Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night”
NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2022) – Gearing up for another phase, buzzing phenomenon Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night” today via Republic Records. The track, which arrives on the heels of her banger “Woke Up Like This,” hinges on a sultry nocturnal groove and head-nodding beat. Over this backdrop, her flow oscillates between soulful and seductive. The momentum climaxes with a hypnotic chorus as she urges, “If you got a chance, take it on me.”
withguitars.com
DHL Fast-Track teams up with easy life to bring a unique album launch experience
For the series biggest collaboration to date featuring easy life. A unique album launch experience with exclusive live performance, a one-of-a-kind giveaway + limited edition vinyl. DHL fast-track supports emerging artists on their road to international stardom by connecting them with fans globally. Boundlessly creative Leicester five-piece easy life have...
BBC
Afrobeats: Chart show host celebrates 'beautiful year' for genre
If you needed proof that Afrobeats has found its way firmly into western pop culture, Eddie Kadi reckons he's got it. "I saw Burna Boy having a conversation with Elton John recently," he says. Once upon a time, it might have been surprising to see the West African genre's breakout...
withguitars.com
St. Panther shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’
Shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’. ahead of live shows across the US with King Princess. St. Panther (they/she) follows up their latest records ‘Not The Way’ and ‘So Bad’ with their first Spanish release and brand new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’ in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
