ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Future Sells Publishing Catalog to Investment Firm

Future has sold the publishing rights to his recorded output from 2004 to 2020 to the investment firm Influence Media Partners, Variety and Billboard report. The catalog contains 612 titles, including collaborations with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and the Weeknd. Variety reports the value of the deal to be in the “high eight figures.”
ECONOMY
HipHopWired

50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks

50 Cent is taking his production talents elsewhere. He announced his deal with Starz is officially done. As per Deadline, 50 Cent is no longer in business with the network that brought us Power. Last week, the Queens native took to social media to confirm the speculation that he has chosen not to renew his contractual option […] The post 50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucian Grainge
withguitars.com

Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night”

NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2022) – Gearing up for another phase, buzzing phenomenon Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night” today via Republic Records. The track, which arrives on the heels of her banger “Woke Up Like This,” hinges on a sultry nocturnal groove and head-nodding beat. Over this backdrop, her flow oscillates between soulful and seductive. The momentum climaxes with a hypnotic chorus as she urges, “If you got a chance, take it on me.”
MUSIC
withguitars.com

DHL Fast-Track teams up with easy life to bring a unique album launch experience

For the series biggest collaboration to date featuring easy life. A unique album launch experience with exclusive live performance, a one-of-a-kind giveaway + limited edition vinyl. DHL fast-track supports emerging artists on their road to international stardom by connecting them with fans globally. Boundlessly creative Leicester five-piece easy life have...
MUSIC
BBC

Afrobeats: Chart show host celebrates 'beautiful year' for genre

If you needed proof that Afrobeats has found its way firmly into western pop culture, Eddie Kadi reckons he's got it. "I saw Burna Boy having a conversation with Elton John recently," he says. Once upon a time, it might have been surprising to see the West African genre's breakout...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Music Industry#Balance Of Power#Mbw#Music Business Worldwide
withguitars.com

St. Panther shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’

Shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’. ahead of live shows across the US with King Princess. St. Panther (they/she) follows up their latest records ‘Not The Way’ and ‘So Bad’ with their first Spanish release and brand new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’ in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy