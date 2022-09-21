Read full article on original website
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review
Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain has inked a deal with Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. Twain had previously been with Mercury Nashville since releasing her eponymous debut album in 1993. Both Republic Nashville and Mercury Nashville are under the Universal Music Group umbrella. “I couldn’t think of a...
Tim Burgess releases new solo album today; shares new video
TIM BURGESS RELEASES NEW ALBUM, TYPICAL MUSIC, TODAY. Tim Burgess releases his eagerly awaited new album today. The frontman of legendary British band, The Charlatans, creator of Tim’s Twitter Listening Party, singer-songwriter, and author’s sixth solo LP, TYPICAL MUSIC is available now via Bella Union/PIAS. Produced at Wales’s...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Anna of the North shares new single, ‘Nobody’ + announces new album, ‘Crazy Life’
Anna of the North today announces her third-studio album Crazy Life due for release on November 4th via PIAS. Featuring 11 highly anticipated tracks, Crazy Life is an electric body of work displaying the inner workings of Anna of the North’s journey throughout the years. Pre-save the album HERE.
‘The Voice’s Jim and Sasha Allen Release Debut EP ’16 Borders’
The Voice Season 21 stars Jim and Sasha Allen have just released their debut EP, titled 16 Borders. The father-son duo made it to the Semifinals on Ariana Grande’s team last year. This new project is sure to please their fans. Jim and Sasha Allen Release New EP 16...
MARIS Releases New Single “Heavenly Bodies”
“A new tune forged out of introspection and an all-too-relatable whirlwind of emotions that is stirred up by a run-in with love, listeners are embraced by its warm sonic core, comprised of the perfect blend of pop and indie sensibilities dreamed up by the emerging artist. A debut cut from Maris’ upcoming EP, the new tune also hopes to set the tone of her most recent era, something that it does with ease as it becomes evident that it is shaping up to be her most musically intricate and lyrically honest one yet.” – Wonderland.
New Music From Alvvays
Listen: Alvvays – “Belinda Says / Very Online Guy”. “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’“. – Alvvays. Alvvays have released...
SunDub’s second single Spirits Eat Music is here
In early 2021, Joanna and Ben Teters, the brother and sister who front SunDub, were shaken to their core by the death of their younger brother, Adam. He was only 20 and was a budding musician and producer, just like most everyone in the family; he had already been working on projects with his older siblings. As you would expect with two musicians, Ben and Joanna used their artistry as a tool to help make sense of their new reality. Though the song and its lyrics were written prior to Adam’s passing, both took on powerful new meaning in the wake of that tragic event.
Homeboy Sandman Drops Lead Single ‘Satellite’
Homeboy Sandman Announces New Album “Still Champion” (Produced by Deca) (New York, NY)–Homeboy Sandman announces his new full-length album “Still Champion” due for release November 11th on Mello Music Group. The album is produced entirely by Deca. Today (9/23/22), the prolific lyricist unveils the album’s lead single Satellite. On the laidback boom bap anthem, Homeboy Sandman delivers a fresh and new interpolation of his 2014 song Stroll. Pre-order “Still Champion” here: https://orcd.co/stillchampion.
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin;”
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin”. Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynnwill release his debut EP, overreactingon October 21 (pre-order). Today Jei-Rynn is pleased to share his latest single “oxytoxin.” The song debuted this week at The Prelude Press and is available now on streaming platforms.
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity
Puppy Angst shares music video for “In Sensitivity” ahead of their debut album. ““In Sensitivity” is a super upbeat song about working towards happiness despite struggling with mental health. The song is filled with dreamy, nostalgic guitar tones that get swallowed up by fuzz, wacky vocal processing, a melodic bassline, simultaneous guitar and synth solos… the hook and instrumentation are really fun, despite the lyrics maybe not being the happiest. In sensitivity, there is strength!” -Alyssa Milman.
Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night”
NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2022) – Gearing up for another phase, buzzing phenomenon Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night” today via Republic Records. The track, which arrives on the heels of her banger “Woke Up Like This,” hinges on a sultry nocturnal groove and head-nodding beat. Over this backdrop, her flow oscillates between soulful and seductive. The momentum climaxes with a hypnotic chorus as she urges, “If you got a chance, take it on me.”
Field Guide Shares new single ‘You Could Be Free’
Field Guide (aka Dylan MacDonald) is a weaver of worlds. On his self-titled second full-length, his inviting voice and warm textures were recorded in the depths of winter to form his most engaging habitat yet. Recorded in rural Canada in the company of good friends, it lives in a place between darkness and hopefulness with unshakeable melodies at its heart. “Melody is what makes words fall out of my mouth, it’s disarming,” he says. “When I find a melody that represents my internal world, I drop my guard. I allow the words to appear out of thin air without judgement. A lot of these songs came to life that way. I wasn’t trying to make anything, but the songs became a home for words that I wasn’t yet ready to write on the page.”
Uffie hits the club with Ty Sunderland, DJ Dave and Alex Chapman
OUT NOW VIA COMPANY RECORDS ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. “Sunshine Factory recalls the vivid, at times pithy, always deceptively heartbreaking and profound storytelling of her previous work […] delves further into the dualities Uffie has always thrived in, the euphoric highs and comedowns, and the intersections of the persona and the personal, as she parses a new perspective on life that she’s gained in time away from music” — Dazed.
Listen: LIES – “Corbeau”
…a soft, jangly acoustic song that could almost pass for a song by Mike’s Owen project, but the atmospheric synths in the background give it a new twist. It’s a gorgeous track, and another great taste of Lies. – Brooklyn Vegan. The latest track from Mike and Nate...
Kai Kwasi shares new single ‘jugular’ + debut EP ‘Jalilah’ out this November
“At once languid and impassioned, wide-eyed and doleful: hip-hop shares space with jazz, lo-fi indie and grime…there’s so much to love here.”. “Effortlessly cool songwriter bringing together wordplay and unflinching honesty” NME. “Kai Kwasai has the potential to be one of the UK’s biggest breakout stars in...
