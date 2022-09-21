ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SunDub’s second single Spirits Eat Music is here

In early 2021, Joanna and Ben Teters, the brother and sister who front SunDub, were shaken to their core by the death of their younger brother, Adam. He was only 20 and was a budding musician and producer, just like most everyone in the family; he had already been working on projects with his older siblings. As you would expect with two musicians, Ben and Joanna used their artistry as a tool to help make sense of their new reality. Though the song and its lyrics were written prior to Adam’s passing, both took on powerful new meaning in the wake of that tragic event.
Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night”

NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2022) – Gearing up for another phase, buzzing phenomenon Ayzha Nyree reveals a new single entitled “Long Night” today via Republic Records. The track, which arrives on the heels of her banger “Woke Up Like This,” hinges on a sultry nocturnal groove and head-nodding beat. Over this backdrop, her flow oscillates between soulful and seductive. The momentum climaxes with a hypnotic chorus as she urges, “If you got a chance, take it on me.”
Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin;”

Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynn Releases new single “oxytoxin”. Los Angeles-based alternative pop artist Jei-Rynnwill release his debut EP, overreactingon October 21 (pre-order). Today Jei-Rynn is pleased to share his latest single “oxytoxin.” The song debuted this week at The Prelude Press and is available now on streaming platforms.
Afrobeats: Chart show host celebrates 'beautiful year' for genre

If you needed proof that Afrobeats has found its way firmly into western pop culture, Eddie Kadi reckons he's got it. "I saw Burna Boy having a conversation with Elton John recently," he says. Once upon a time, it might have been surprising to see the West African genre's breakout...
DHL Fast-Track teams up with easy life to bring a unique album launch experience

For the series biggest collaboration to date featuring easy life. A unique album launch experience with exclusive live performance, a one-of-a-kind giveaway + limited edition vinyl. DHL fast-track supports emerging artists on their road to international stardom by connecting them with fans globally. Boundlessly creative Leicester five-piece easy life have...
St. Panther shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’

Shares new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’. ahead of live shows across the US with King Princess. St. Panther (they/she) follows up their latest records ‘Not The Way’ and ‘So Bad’ with their first Spanish release and brand new single ‘Así Así (feat. Chrystel)’ in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
