Carol Marie Deneen, 86, passed away on Sept. 22, 2022, at her home in Woodstock. She was born on Jan. 7, 1936, in Jamestown, N.Y., the daughter of Carl and Ingrid (Johnson) Hoglund. She married Richard Deneen on June 17, 1961. Carol was a long-time member of First United Methodist...

