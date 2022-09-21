Read full article on original website
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
Changing weekend effects of air pollutants in Beijing under 2020 COVID-19 lockdown controls
In 2020, lockdown control measures were implemented to prevent a novel coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic in many places of the world, which largely reduced human activities. Here, we detect changes in weekly cycles of PM2.5, NO2, SO2, CO and O3 concentrations in 2020 compared to 2018 and 2019 using the observed data at 32 stations in Beijing. Distinct weekly cycles of annual average PM2.5, NO2, SO2 and CO concentrations existed in 2018, while the weekend effects changed in 2020. In addition, the weekly cycle magnitudes of PM2.5, NO2, SO2, and O3 concentrations in 2020 decreased by 29.60"“69.26% compared to 2018, and 4.49"“47.21% compared to 2019. We propose that the changing weekend effects and diminishing weekly cycle magnitudes may be tied to the COVID-19 lockdown controls, which changed human working and lifestyle cycles and reduced anthropogenic emissions of air pollutants on weekends more than weekdays.
Publisher Correction: Bayesian optimization with experimental failure for high-throughput materials growth
Correction to: npj Computational Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41524-022-00859-8, published online 23 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which description of URL for the hyperlink is incorrect. In the corrected version, "https://github.com/XXXX/" is replaced by "https://github.com/nttcslab/floor-padding-BO.". This has been corrected in the PDF...
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
Dentists' awareness and knowledge of evidence- based dentistry principles, methods and practices: a systematic review
Introduction As an attempt to provide supporting evidence for the formulation of future educational strategies on knowledge translation, this systematic review assessed and synthesised the available evidence related to the dentists' awareness, perceived and actual knowledge of evidence-based dentistry (EBD) principles, methods and practices. Methods Primary studies that considered dentists'...
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Chemigenetic indicators based on synthetic chelators and green fluorescent protein
Molecular fluorescent indicators are versatile tools for dynamic imaging of biological systems. We now report a class of indicators that are based on the chemigenetic combination of a synthetic ion-recognition motif and a protein-based fluorophore. Specifically, we have developed a calcium ion (Ca2+) indicator that is based on genetic insertion of circularly permuted green fluorescent protein into HaloTag protein self-labeled with a ligand containing the Ca2+ chelator 1,2-bis(2-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N"²,N"²-tetraacetic acid. We have demonstrated the versatility of this design by also developing a sodium ion (Na+) indicator using a crown-ether-containing ligand. This approach affords bright and sensitive ion indicators that can be applicable to cell imaging. This design can enable the development of chemigenetic indicators with ion or molecular specificities that have not been realized with fully protein-based indicators.
Author Correction: Ab-initio calculations of shallow dopant qubits in silicon from pseudopotential and all-electron mixed approach
Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-022-00948-6, published online 27 June 2022. The two references below were accidentally omitted from the accepted version of the manuscript. These have now been added as reference24 and25 to the HTML and PDF version of the article. Citation to the two references was also added to...
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Publisher Correction to: Recommendations on compiling test datasets for evaluating artificial intelligence solutions in pathology
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01147-y, published online 10 September 2022. The "Competing interests" section was erroneously not transferred from the manuscript to the originally published version of the article. The "Competing interests" section should read: F.Z. is a shareholder of asgen GmbH. P.S. is a member of the supervisory board of asgen GmbH. All other authors declare that they have no conflict of interest. The original article has been corrected accordingly.
Author Correction: Long-term aging of CVD grown 2D-MoS nanosheets in ambient environment
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00288-4, published online 06 September 2022. In the original version of this Article, the definition for scale bars in Figures 1"“3 were inadvertently omitted. In the corrected version, sentences "The scale bars in a, b and c are 1 Âµm.", "The scale bars in a and b are 200 nm." and "The scale bars in a, b and inset of b are 100 nm, 10 nm and 10 1/nm, respectively." are added at the end of the captions of Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3, respectively.
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
Public opinion towards global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines - Data from Germany and the United States
This study gathered evidence from Germany and the United States on public opinion towards fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world. Analytical Hierarchy Process and discrete choice experiments were used for this purpose. The sample is nationally representative of adults (aged 18 and above) for both countries using quotas on age, gender, education, state, and COVID-19 vaccination rates at the time of the fieldwork (25 May 2021 to 26 June 2021). Overall 1,003 responses in Germany and 1,000 in the United States were collected.
Collaborations across the globe
Geopolitical tensions are creating challenges for the international collaborations that research thrives on. Collaboration is vital in research, allowing more complex problems to be tackled and more sophisticated technology to be created. Collaboration can also take many forms. It can involve the exchange of ideas and expertise, or the sharing of equipment and materials. And it can connect researchers from different departments and disciplines, and from different countries and continents.
Striving for green steel
Steel underpins modern society but its production generates intensive carbon dioxide emissions. For its sustainable development, the steel industry requires technology and product upgrades, driven by innovation and cooperation. The recent extreme weather, such as the heatwaves, that raged across the world this summer is a reminder of the severe...
Oscillating light engine realized by photothermal solvent evaporation
Continuous mechanical work output can be generated by using combustion engines and electric motors, as well as actuators, through on/off control via external stimuli. Solar energy has been used to generate electricity and heat in human daily life; however, the direct conversion of solar energy to continuous mechanical work has not been realized. In this work, a solar engine is developed using an oscillating actuator, which is realized through an alternating volume decrease of each side of a polypropylene/carbon black polymer film induced by photothermal-derived solvent evaporation. The anisotropic solvent evaporation and fast gradient diffusion in the polymer film sustains oscillating bending actuation under the illumination of divergent light. This light-driven oscillator shows excellent oscillation performance, excellent loading capability, and high energy conversion efficiency, and it can never stop with solvent supply. The oscillator can cyclically lift up a load and output work, exhibiting a maximum specific work of 30.9 Ã— 10âˆ’5 J gâˆ’1 and a maximum specific power of 15.4 Ã— 10âˆ’5 W gâˆ’1 under infrared light. This work can inspire the development of autonomous devices and provide a design strategy for solar engines.
Clinical and molecular characterization of primary hyperoxaluria in Egypt
Primary hyperoxaluria (PH) is an autosomal recessive disorder of oxalate metabolism caused by pathogenic variants in either of three genes (AGXT, GRHPR or HOGA1). The study aimed at characterizing the clinical phenotypes as well as the genotypic spectrum of PH in Egypt. We screened 25 Egyptian patients suspected of PH for the three responsible genes by Sanger sequencing. We diagnosed 20 patients from 18 unrelated families, in which the natural history, family history, clinical features and genotypes were evaluated. PH patients were 15 males and 5 females ranging in age from 4Â months to 31Â years (median 8Â years). Fifteen families were consanguineous (83%) and familial clustering was reported in six families (33%). Pathogenic variants in all 40 alleles were in AGXT, with none detected in GRHPR or HOGA1. We detected two novel pathogenic variants c.166-1_172dupGATCATGG (p.Asp58Glyfs*65) and c.766delC (p.Gln256fs*16) and seven previously reported variants in our cohort. This is the first study reporting the genotype of a considerable number of PH1 patients from Egypt. Our detected variants in the AGXT gene could form the basis for future genetic counseling and prenatal diagnosis in Egypt and surrounding populations.
Orbital-selective Mott and Peierls transition in HVO
Materials displaying metal-insulator transitions (MITs) as a function of external parameters such as temperature, pressure, or composition are most intriguing from the fundamental point of view and also hold high promise for applications. Vanadium dioxide (VO2) is one of the most prominent examples of MIT having prospective applications ranging from intelligent coatings, infrared sensing, or imaging, to Mott memory and neuromorphic devices. The key aspects conditioning possible applications are the controllability and reversibility of the transition. Here we present an intriguing MIT in hydrogenated vanadium dioxide, HxVO2. The transition relies on an increase of the electron occupancy through hydrogenation on the transition metal vanadium, driving the system insulating by a hybrid of two distinct MIT mechanisms. The insulating phase observed in HVO2 with a nominal d2 electronic configuration contrasts with other rutile d2 systems, most of which are metallic. Using spectroscopic tools and state-of-the-art many-body electronic structure calculations, our investigation reveals a correlation-enhanced Peierls and a Mott transition taking place in an orbital-selective manner cooperate to stabilize an insulating phase. The identification of the hybrid mechanism for MIT controlled by hydrogenation opens the way to radically design strategies for future correlated oxide devices by controlling phase reversibly while maintaining high crystallinity.
Contactless manipulation of mixed phase fluids in liquid crystal polymer microtubes assisted with light-driven vortex
Smart channels that manipulate liquid motion by anisotropic shape changes represent a promising candidate to construct microfluidics for biochemical analysis. However, the existing systems fail to provide a platform for solid exchange mediums to interact with multiple liquid phases, which is a universal technique to effectively extract, enrich, and precisely detect biomarkers. Herein, a combined photo/magnetic control strategy of mixed phase fluids, which integrates the contactless operations of suspending, depositing, and even separating, is reported for the first time based on a trilayer microtube consisting of a flexible supporting layer, photodeformable liquid crystal polymer, and hydrophilic blocking layer. The asymmetric photodeformation of the liquid crystal polymer generates an internal vortex in the microtube to homogenously disperse solid exchange mediums into various aqueous moving droplets and to enable efficient purification and enrichment of the target biomarkers. A newly constructed homemade portable protein analyzer guided by the combined photo/magnetic control strategy features the advantages of a short detection time (20"‰min), trace sample consumption (5"‰Î¼L), and a low detection limit (1"‰Î¼g"‰mLâˆ’1).
