beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
Thesiuslaw News
Florence community demands removal of hate symbol on 12th Street
Sept. 22, 2022 — On Thursday, Sept. 22, news organizations and police were called after a flag bearing a Nazi symbol was briefly displayed in front of a business in Florence. While the flag was only up for less than 30 minutes, people in the community took notice. Florence...
beachconnection.net
Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event
(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Big Fish Lab / OSU)
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
beachconnection.net
US Coast Guard Snags Video of Humpbacks Off S. Oregon Coast, Provides Insights
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Earlier this month, as US Coast Guard crews zipped out some 180 miles off the south Oregon coast to rescue a fishing vessel stranded without propulsion, they spotted something remarkable. A lifeboat brought in by the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton spotted a group of Humpback whales while returning to Coos Bay from their mission, snagging some exceptional video of them. (Photos sourced from US Coast Guard)
kezi.com
Human body found near Florence grocery store
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
kezi.com
Corvallis police investigating early-morning gunshot near elementary school
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police officers are investigating reports of a gunshot in the south town area that allegedly occurred early Friday morning. According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of southwest Tunison Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School at about 5:13 a.m. on September 23. Police said the caller told them they had heard a single gunshot and an unknown person yelling. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they did not find anybody injured or anyone who might have fired the shot, but they did find evidence that a shot had been fired.
kezi.com
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
Thesiuslaw News
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
kezi.com
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
kezi.com
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
Oregon State Beavers hosting key recruiting weekend, highlighted by 4-star quarterback
The Oregon State Beavers football program is hosting the USC Trojans in a clash of undefeated Pac-12 Conference teams Saturday. Hoping to take advantage of the big stage, Oregon State is hosting a collection of key West Coast visitors from the classes of 2023 and 2024. Of note, while LSU four-star ...
Oregon vs. Washington State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Oregon vs. Washington State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What to watchOregon: Since getting cut in half by Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have rebounded very well ...
