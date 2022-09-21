Lake Erie needs '60s-era activism now, commissioners say

Lucas County commissioners said Wednesday they are urging citizens to get more involved in the comment period for an unprecedented management plan the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is developing for Lake Erie.

The agency has been having monthly meetings on the document that is to serve as a blueprint for land-use issues affecting the lake. Comments are being taken for what’s known as Lake Erie’s first-ever Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL, program, a management tool the Ohio EPA initially resisted developing under former Gov. John Kasich. Then, as pressure grew from a federal lawsuit the commissioners joined, it began developing one.

The suit, filed in February of 2019 by the Chicago-based Environmental Law & Policy Center, claims the U.S. EPA shirked its responsibilities under the federal Clean Water Act by not requiring the state of Ohio to develop the TMDL management tool, a program often used to address pollution on smaller bodies of water. The federal agency eventually agreed the open water of western Lake Erie was impaired, setting off calls for the program.

Now, the concern expressed by commissioners is that the state is not developing a meaningful TMDL — and they implored citizens to join their fight as watchdogs to hold the agencies accountable.

During a news conference at Middlegrounds Metropark, Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak said there is a need for the ‘60s and ‘70s-era activism that forced changes on the environment and other issues.

“When citizens demand action, action can occur,” she said. “It can't just come from the three of us. It can't just come from elected officials in the western basin [of Lake Erie].”

The Ohio EPA has said in past interviews that it is keeping an open mind on some competing research that has come its way regarding manure and other forms of runoff.

Much of the manure in question comes from livestock facilities large enough to meet the state’s definition of concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, as well as many operations with animals just under that threshold, commissioners said.

Commissioner Pete Gerken said he believes CAFOs aren’t being regulated closely enough and said he believes the powerful agricultural lobby is having too much behind-the-scenes influence on the process.

While not identifying specifics, he and the other two commissioners said they are generally suspicious and want more public involvement to ensure that whatever gets produced by the Ohio EPA is meaningful - not just a TMDL on paper.

“What we don't want is a yardstick with no markings on it,” Mr. Gerken said.

Commissioner Gary Byers said there is a lot at stake for Ohioans from these proceedings. He and the other two commissioners said the value of water is growing as climate change becomes more acute, infrastructure fails, cities such as Jackson, Miss., Flint, Mich., and Benton Harbor, Mich. struggle to provide clean water for their residents.

“Water is the new commodity of this century,” Mr. Byers said. “It is the commodity of the future.”

He said the goal is to set enforceable limits on dissolved reactive phosphorus, which is “the major driver of harmful algal blooms.”

But a U.S. EPA official who oversees TMDLs for the agency’s Midwest region said at a recent public meeting in Bowling Green that Congress does not give the agency enforcement power under that program. Rather, TMDLs are used as general planning guides, he said.

Commissioners said Toledoans are more sensitive to water quality than most communities because of what Ms. Skeldon-Wozniak called their “devastating fear” of going through another water crisis like the one during the first weekend of August in 2014, when an algal poison breached the treatment plant and got into the public’s tap water.

“Citizens need to watch this closely with us,” she said. “We're asking the citizens to be engaged like they were in the '60s and '70s.”

The Ohio EPA’s monthly webinar Wednesday lasted 30 minutes, with few additional details released and not many questions asked.

The agency’s moderator, Josh Griffin, opened the meeting by saying it the agenda was light.

“We’re not ready to present a lot of detail about how we’re going to respond to comments yet,” he said, referring to comments that have been submitted to the agency thus far.

He said the Ohio EPA is taking advice from a consultant to do more outreach to what Mr. Griffin described as “disadvantaged communities,” though, and said the upcoming TMDL will address such issues as recreation, drinking water, and aquatic life.

Heidi Griesmer, Ohio EPA deputy director for communication, said the agency “has been transparent about this process and [has] provided multiple opportunities for engagement.”

The most recent comment period, for the fourth step in the TMDL process, ended Aug. 17, she said.

Another comment period will be held in early 2023 after the draft version of the document is finished. That one will be for 60 days., Ms. Griesmer said.

“The plan will show how Ohio can achieve pollution reduction targets that will restore the health of Lake Erie,” she said.

Ty Higgins, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation senior director of communications and media relations, said that organization has been advocating for more participation since state legislation was passed in 2017.

He said Farm Bureau members “are already an integral part of current water quality efforts” and that public comments “are an important part of the process.”