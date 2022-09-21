ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
WILMINGTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Frederica Man

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Titus Young of Frederica, Delaware. Young was last contacted on April 3, 2022, in the Frederica area. Attempts to contact or locate Young have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Young is...
FREDERICA, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shooting in Newark

New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve. (Newark, Del.-19702) On Friday (9/24) at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sandburg Place and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers immediately located the second victim, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Responding officers rendered aid to both teens prior to the arrival of the New Castle County Paramedics.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross

The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Wilmington Early Saturday Morning

Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Pine Street and E 11th Street for reports of multiple shots fired. Responding officers found a male patient suffering from gunshot wounds. That patient was treated by medical crews before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home

The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired in Overview Gardens

The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens. (New Castle, Del.-19720) On Wednesday (9/21), at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a late reported shots fired complaint.
NEW CASTLE, DE
NJ.com

Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation

UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Delaware Open Burn Ban to End in Oct.

DELAWARE- The summer ban on open burning will be lifted come the start of October in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says the ban will be lifted beginning Oct. 1. If you are planning to burn, DNREC recommends telling your local Emergency Operations Center the time and location...
DELAWARE STATE
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint

(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area

New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

